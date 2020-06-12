CLUTE — To fight injustice, being physically able to fight is important, Brazosport High School coach Jaime Moreno said as he encouraged residents to honor the memories of those lost by racial prejudice and police brutality by running.
Moreno was never one to advertise himself, but felt a need to speak out against these tragedies in his own way. He started #BISD846, a challenge to run, walk or bike 8.46 miles and post the time of completion online, as a way to educate and memorialize.
This represents the 8 minutes, 46 seconds Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd’s neck before Floyd died May 25.
“I think in order to mentally fight an injustice, you have to be physically able to do it,” Moreno said. “In order for me to have conversations with people who don’t get it, part of it is I need to be fit. I wanted to ask people to do the same.”
During his time as a success coach for True to Life Ministries, Moreno found himself “drained and exhausted” through his one-on-one mentorships.
“I wanted to do something before last Saturday,” Moreno said. “I didn’t want to do something that was trendy. If I was going to something, I was going to put thought into what I was doing and why I wanted to do it.”
As a person of color, Moreno felt silence would be irresponsible, he said.
Moreno majored in history and has long studied the Caribbean slave revolts and the post-Reconstruction South. He believes he had the book and real-life knowledge in the historical fields of oppression, Moreno said.
“Although I don’t understand what it’s like to be a black man, I’ve been told to go back to my country before, particularly in this county,” Moreno said. “I kind of understand the pain that black people go through when it comes to people not wanting them there.”
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey participated and credited Moreno for highlighting injustices.
“Our African American teachers and all of us are hurting,” Massey said. “Our students, teachers and staff are feeling it more. This is to show them we love and support them.”
Moreno thanked the superintendent for both his support and the friendship Massey has given him. Massey ran for 8.46 miles and posted it on his Facebook page.
“When I saw the post that Danny put, I’ll be honest, I cried a little because I felt it was a big deal,” Moreno said. “I’ve been able to meet Danny beyond him being my superintendent. I’ve gotten to meet him on a personal level.”
Moreno praised Massey as a vital leader for the community and the power and reach his voice carries.
The coach does not want credit for the movement.
“I don’t like that my name tied to this at all,” Moreno said. “This has nothing to do with me. My job as an educator and a Christ follower is to lift up the voices of those who are oppressed.”
Moreno encouraged residents to research other cases of police brutality or prejudice and run in honor of their memories.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be the 8.46, it can be anything,” Moreno said. “If you want to do one for Breonna Taylor then find out what is her birthday or when did she die.”
Taylor is another example of an unarmed African American being shot by police. The EMT was asleep in her bed March 13 when Louisville, Kentucky, police serving a no-knock warrant against another person fatally shot her.
Moreno hopes the community will continue to come out, protest and not forget about these injustices.
