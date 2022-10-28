DAMON — Residents of Damon ISD will be making one decision on the Nov. 8 ballot but will have six new members on the seven-person board.
All but one of the six open seats are not being contested, with two incumbents staying and three new members coming aboard.
Bubba Schneider will stay in Position 2, and Ami Bishop George will keep Position 3. Jason Soileau, Virginia Cruz Morris and Tracy M. Eversole will be taking Positions 4, 6 and 7. Helen Noble’s Position 5 seat will be up in 2024.
The contested election will be between incumbent Carolynn Gillin and challenger Jeff Morales, who goes by the last name Zavala. Zavala, 31, and his have two young children, ages 2 and 3. He originally hails from the south side of Houston and works in construction. He says his community experience includes setting up events for the Damon area.
Carolynn Gillin, appointed to Position 1 in August 2020, is the incumbent running for reelection. She did not respond to multiple phone and email attempts to participate in The Facts’ Q&A.
Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. Zavala’s answers are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
QUESTION
Damon is experiencing more than typical turnover within its school board. How long do you feel an appropriate term length for the board would be for you and why?
Zavala: I don’t have an appropriate term length for me. I will go as long or little as I am allowed to, as long as I can make each day worth it while I’m in such position.
QUESTION
An appropriate balance between the desires of parents and voters of school districts on one hand and the power of school boards, education professionals and teachers’ unions on the other is currently under fierce debate. How much sway do you feel parents should have in deciding what is appropriate for the curriculum?
Zavala: I think parents should be very involved, always keeping a respectful mindset. That way they can be comfortable knowing what their kids are learning and doing, but also trust the board enough to know that they are in good hands.
QUESTION
The school district has improved its STAAR performance from a D to a B. Where should the focus now lie in continuing to raise the school’s scores?
Zavala: The focus should be in paying more attention to each student individually, because not every kid learns the same way as the other. Some can read a book and learn, while others need more hands-on activities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.