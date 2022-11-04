RICHWOOD — Late risers in the city might have had their attempts to sleep in disrupted by the sounds of heavy equipment improving their lives.
Richwood is amid an eight-figure group of projects intended to improve drainage, make roads more drivable and ensure all sections of the city have consistent water supply and pressure. Four projects make up the bulk of the works in progress, which are expected to be finished in about eight months, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
The city provides routine updates through messaging and videos to residents about the status of the improvements — the East and West outfall drainage districts, north water plant and Oakwood Shores Phase II.
“I think that allows them to see the progress, what their money is buying is very important and descriptions as to what we believe it will do and how it will benefit the city,” Custer said.
DRAINAGE
The outfall ditches on the east and west of the city are responsible for 60 to 70 percent of Richwood’s drainage capacity, Custer said. Work began in February.
“It started in the west portion of town close to Audubon Woods to involve two main outfall ditches, which we consider the West ditch and East ditch,” Custer said.
Matula and Matula Construction is under contract for the drainage project for both sites.
The city is using $1 million in Community Development Block Grant funding for the work, which is expected to be finished no later than December if weather permits.
“A lot of people attach drainage with flood mitigation. That’s not what it is, you can’t stop flooding and flood is not street water in the streets,” he said. “When a flood comes, it comes and this is to enhance substandard drainage.”
Engineers looked at the stormwater drainage system as a whole within Richwood and began to define deficiencies they saw. City leaders put together a plan to correct those deficiencies as best they could, Custer said.
“The city itself felt that drainage rehabilitation was overdue and this is hopefully one of many phases,” Custer said. “Of course it’s contingent on funding but we have a full stormwater master plan written up to prioritize our greatest need.”
OAKWOOD SHORES
A $3 million bond allocation included repairing streets within the subdivision off FM 2004 in the city’s north. The developer’s original roads had been crumbling for years, and the city saw a need to repair and replace the road surfaces and improve the drainage issues that contributed to the roads’ decay.
“We figured out where most of the people were living, not future home sites but where people were hitting bits today,” City Manager Eric Foerster said. “We repaved those roads because they’re already paying residents, and we kind of felt it was important to take care of those people that were already there.”
Since work began last year, 4.6 miles of road has been upgraded with 2.54 miles to go. Work is ongoing on the corner of Blue Marlin and Amberjack Drive.
The interlocal agreement with Brazoria County is helping cover the cost of the work since the city only has to pay for materials; the county provides the labor and equipment.
“We can get roadwork at about a third of the cost of retail,” Custer said.
To prevent a recurrence, City Council adopted an ordinance in April that holds builders liable for the damage to city streets caused by construction of new homes.
NORTH WATER PLANT
The nearly $4 million project is expected to benefit everybody in the city, not just those who live in nearby Oakwood Shores. It’s the northernmost portion of the city’s water system and pressures in the area get pretty low there, Custer said.
The new plant will improve water pressure throughout the city by increasing the efficiency of how the water is distributed.
“When your town gets bigger it actually works the other way,” Foerster said. “You need to squish the water from the outside if that makes sense. So you put a water plant on the north side and water plant on the south side and squeeze it to the middle, and that’s essentially what we’re doing.”
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards control the city’s water quality, and Richwood is at the appropriate production levels, but officials still wanted the improvements.
The highly anticipated plant project has gone through some delays over the past few years. Its original completion date was a year ago.
Given the scale of work the city has undertaken, though, Foerster remains pleased with the amount of progress residents are seeing.
“It’s been fairly smooth and that’s weird because you’re talking about major infrastructure projects in the streets, sidewalks and drainage,” Foerster said. “And then you’ve got your waterworks and the sewer rehab. So basically we have touched every facet of this city.”
