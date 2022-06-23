FREEPORT — Police Chief Ray Garivey submitted his resignation Wednesday, two days after Freeport City Council had a closed-session discussion about him, the topic of which has not been publicly disclosed.
“I did accept that, effective immediately,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “He offered a 30-day notice, and I thanked him and told him it wasn’t necessary.”
A message left Wednesday afternoon with Garivey for comment about his decision was not returned.
The executive session, which also included discussion about the possible sale of land, lasted for over an hour, followed by adjournment without public comment.
“I have no comment in regards to anything that we may have discussed in executive session,” Mayor Brooks Bass said Wednesday. “If Chief Garivey is retired or resigned, I’m not aware of it in that I’ve not seen the documents, but I have spoken to our city manager.”
It was the third executive session regarding city personnel in the past week, following the Monday dismissal of City Attorney Chris Duncan and Friday’s closed meeting regarding an investigation into accusations of wrongdoing in the business dealings of Councilmen Jeff Peña and Troy Brimage, which was also adjourned without action or public comment.
When asked whether Garivey’s resignation was related to the contents of the executive session, Kelty said that he would not be able to provide a comment at this time.
“He has already announced to his staff that he has resigned,” Kelty said.
Capt. Danny Gillchriest has been appointed the interim chief, Bass said.
Garivey has gained prominence in recent years advocating for children with cancer, starting when he made 6-year-old Abigail Arias an honorary officer after hearing she wanted to be a police officer when she grew up. Garivey swore her in as Officer 758 in February 2018; she died of her rare form of kidney cancer in November 2019.
His efforts on children’s behalf led him to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award this spring from the online Blues Police Magazine.
Garivey joined the Freeport department in 2011 and became its chief in September 2017. He replaced Dan Pennington, who came to Freeport with Garivey after they worked together at the Pasadena Police Department.
Pennington himself resigned after four years in the position, accepting a job as an administrative services officer with the San Antonio Police Department.
“Freeport gave me a chance to lead their community,” Garivey said when he took his oath as chief. “As long as council and the citizens will have me, I plan to retire from Freeport.”
A Richmond native, Garivey graduated from B.F. Terry High School in Rosenberg. He entered the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond at age 20.
Garivey began his 25-year law enforcement career with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s office. His next move was the Pasadena Police Department, where he ascended to the rank of lieutenant. Garivey joined the Freeport Police Department in 2011 with the same rank.
