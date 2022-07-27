ANGLETON — Heightened environmental efforts and the latest industry news were the main discussions presented by leaders of four companies Tuesday at the annual Industry Update luncheon.
The Economic Development Alliance of Brazoria County’s program had a full house as leaders from Ascend, Dow Chemical, Shintech and SI Group sites in Brazoria County provided outlooks on each of their plants.
“This is the largest luncheon we’ve had,” Alliance President Patti Worfe said. “We have not had a sold-out luncheon in several years and have about 210 people. The industry update is always well-attended because people want to know what’s happening. They want to hear from the industries themselves to hear their plans and expansions.”
Scott Van Wagener, operations director of Ascend Performance Materials, focused on nylon production at its Chocolate Bayou plant, the company’s largest chemical site.
“Chocolate Bayou is at the front of our value chain and makes roughly 1 billion pounds of nylon annually,” he said.
In the last three years, Ascend has acquired numerous companies on the compounding side with specialties including temperature and flame retardant applications, he said.
“Many companies make processes you don’t see on the shelves of Home Depot,” Van Wagener said. “Where you’ll find Ascend is cable ties; people use those for Christmas lights or in your automobile. There are 150 cable ties in cars, and we made 40 percent of the market share.”
Ascend’s latest innovation is Acteev, he said.
“Before COVID, we had been developing a nylon that had zinc impregnated into the nylon,” he said. “What that does is kill bacteria and germs. We called this Acteev. We are now making sportswear, undergarments and things like that.”
Within the next six to 12 months, Van Wagener said, the Acteev logo will be on clothes at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy, and other clothing line producers will begin incorporating the new nylon to kill bacteria and odor in clothes.
Ascend is also a producer in the auto industry, he said.
“If you look at a car, you have roughly 18 pounds of plastic or nylon in the engine, and with an electric car, it is about 24 pounds,” Van Wagener said. “That is where we’ve been targeting a lot of our applications with nylon.”
Dow Plant A&B Site Director Sharon Hulgan hit on the environmental focus of industry and the company’s recent efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by 15 percent by 2030, which equals 5 million metric tons a year, Hulgan said. This is happening while the local site remains a powerful economic source.
“Last year, we made nearly 12 billion pounds of sellable products just in Texas Operations in Brazoria County,” she said.
Dow plans on decarbonizing and growing and has announced a billion-dollar capital expenditure toward that strategy, Hulgan said.
‘We’re consuming 3.37 million gallons of gasoline a day, and if you equate that to our CO2 footprint, even if we eliminate all CO2 globally, we would be less than 3 percent of the CO2 generated,” she said.
By 2050, Dow plans on being CO2 neutral by focusing on three main scopes — raw material, manufacturing and transportation costs, Hulgan said.
“When we look at the total picture, we want to make sure that our CO2 footprint reflects our values, which is we do not harm while creating things that are essential to the quality of life we all enjoy,” she said.
Dow also announced a partnership with Mura Technologies in England to take 600 kilotons per year of recycled material into the front end of their process so they can make a dent in plastics pollution, Hulgan said.
“In 2021, coming out of COVID and with record demand for products across the industry due to global economic climate, we have a record earnings year,” Hulgan said. “We had $55 billion in revenue, which is phenomenal. We had a great year. Like all great years, that sets an expectation.”
What they see is good earnings in the first half of 2022, but not as good as in 2021, Hulgan said.
“Our energy costs are higher, our raw material costs are higher, and we’re not able to convey all of that onto the consumer,” she said. “So we’re seeing margin compression.”
As Shintech Site Manager Paul Spinks spoke, he touched on what the company does and what last year looked like for the company.
“We’ve had $14 billion in global sales and are the world’s largest PVC producer,” he said. “Our mission is to contribute to people’s daily lives and enhance the industry and society by producing materials. It’s been a continuous expansion in growth, and 2021 was successful. We’re tied to the construction industry; 57 percent of what we make goes into buildings and homes, and 30 percent goes into making doors, windows and pipes.”
Their most significant 2021 PVC sales were pipe and exports at 19 percent of their revenue, and doors, decks and metals were 10 percent, he said.
“Our plastic is long-lasting and durable for interior and exterior flooring, windows and doors, the area PVC is going into, and are environmentally friendly,” he said.
SI Group Site Director Brian Bence also spoke of the industry’s continuity.
“We were working on our sustainability for quite a while in 2018; we were a silver rating for sustainability,” Bence said. “Now we’re a gold rating and comes down to four or five categories, like diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental as well as our reporting and how open we are in what we are doing.”
As far as the company’s future, they will look at the economy, Bence said.
“We’re interested in where the economy is going and where we are right now in the economy,” he said. “We’re stable, so that we won’t have too high to low lows, so we’ll see where the economy goes. We’ll have to have it for growth.”
