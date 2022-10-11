ANGLETON — Residents can expect construction work throughout Angleton for the next few weeks as paving projects take place under the city and county’s annual road work agreement.
Each year, Angleton and the county have an agreement for city roads to be repaved; the county provides the labor while the city pays for the materials. This year, only eight roads made the cut to get repaved because of inflation affecting material costs, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
The $250,000 budgeted by the city typically covers the asphalt and oil for the 2 miles of repaving covered by the agreement with the county. However, Whittaker said four streets were cut to stay within budget and surrounding construction.
“Some of the roads we cut out were around the county courthouse because they’re doing all of that construction,” he said. “We don’t have to pave the road and then have it disintegrate faster than normal. The cost went up because of inflation and other things, so we’re doing less than 2 miles so that we can get it at $250,000.”
Costs are rising and the council wants to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money while staying within budget and providing the best roads available, Councilman Travis Townsend said.
“All taxpayers pay a road and bridge tax, so this is a way of working with the city to do some work because all citizens pay that tax,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “I believe it’s 5 cents per $100 of taxable value, so we put that back into the cities. The cities select the streets and what they feel needs some attention, and we provide the work through interlocal agreements.”
Construction began two weeks ago and is expected to last a couple of weeks, depending on weather and materials, with completion expected around mid-November, Whittaker said.
Streets on the list include Chestnut from Lostracco to Beechnut, Beechnut from Front Street to Chestnut, Walnut from Lostracco to Beechnut, Grove Drive from Southside to CemetEry, Vine Drive from Southside to Cemetery, Morningside from Downing to Shady Lane, East Magnolia from 288 Business to Arcola and Alley from 288 Business to North Chenango between Cedar and Ash.
Overall, the estimated cost of materials comes to $201,124, Whittaker said.
“Grove Drive was very important,” Townsend said. “It was in serious need of it, and there was a lot of communication with residents in that area, and we want to address the need for people and be responsive to their requests the best we can.”
Streets that were cut from this year’s project were Pecan Street from North Downing to Mulberry Street, North Chenango from Highway 35 to Locust Street, Arcola from Highway 35 to East Live Oak and North Chenango from East Live Oak to Cedar Street.
To include these projects would cost an extra $105,457, Whittaker said.
“We’re going to look at those roads after the county courthouse project gets complete,” he said.
The area around the courthouse is asphalt and, at some point, will get overlaid, but the city is going to wait, Townsend said.
To choose the streets that will get repaved, the council created a list of roads within the city and decided from there, Whittaker said.
“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said. “We take a look at the city overall and look at the worst streets. We also take a look at different areas around Angleton. We want to ensure we’re doing all of Angleton and not just the north or south.”
It’s a valuable program for the city to stay on top of roads, Townsend said.
“Fortunately, we have the contract with the county to help maintain our roads,” he said. “It’s great to have an ally like the county to work together to get this done.”
Sebesta agreed and said governmental entities need to work together to improve roads and minimize the cost to the taxpayers.
