Editor’s note: This story first appeared on thefacts.com.
LAKE JACKSON — Small businesses are often called the backbone of the American economy. The United States Small Business Administration says there were 31.7 million small businesses in the United States in 2020. The vast majority are operations consisting of a single entrepreneur, while six million provide jobs to their communities.
In 2010, an alternative to Black Friday began, called Small Business Saturday, to celebrate that independent spirit and highlight the services they provide their communities.
A dozen years later, businesses in Brazoria County continue to welcome customers over the important post-Thanksgiving weekend when many retailers make the majority of their income. However, these companies provide their services year-round.
“This is a really big day for us, typically. Yesterday was a really big day for us,” Grapevine Gifts Owner Ron Martin said.
Brazos Avenue Market had their own promotion going on for customers where they’d give a free gift bag worth over $100 to customers who spent over $150. For owner Taryn Wollam, it’s a good way to get people in the door. She was also holding a back alley sale, something that would be harder to do if she had to go through corporate red tape.
It’s finding these small ways to take advantage of their size that keeps these local businesses competitive.
“We work hard to be different,” Martin said. Grapevine Gifts has been located in Lake Jackson since 1999, providing a wide variety of products from kitchenware to toys. “If we see something we like, we actually ask if someone in the zip code already carries it and if they do, we don’t carry it.”
For Grapevine Gifts and Brazos Avenue Market, that includes carrying labels and brands that their customers are looking for that aren’t in box stores.
That drive to offer a wide variety of products is a common theme among many of the area’s small businesses.
“We have children’s apparel. Bedsheets— Our bedsheets are probably one of our biggest sellers,” Wollam said.
Food City Diner serves food, but they also carry groceries in an area of Clute where residents may otherwise have to travel across town to shop.
They go out of their way to make special orders for items, if they can get them, Food City Diner owner Hani Badawy said.
While he admits that there are challenges to running his market, like not getting the same bulk price rates as some of the big boys, he said he goes out of his way to find what people are looking for.
“My regular customers will come in and tell me what they’d like to buy conveniently and I can have it for them,” Badawy said. He tries to be a neighborhood store, he said.
The ability to stock specialty products that may otherwise not sell in the volume a big box store needs to move allows for small businesses to cater to those who would otherwise have to scour the internet and wait for delivery, hoping they’ve ordered the right part or piece.
Lake Hardware and Lumber carries many items that customers may otherwise have trouble finding.
“There’s some products that we have that people just can’t get elsewhere, like cleaning products and whatnot they come in for. For example, air filter sizes— we carry tons of them,” Angleton manager Ricki Docking said.
Another crucial part of small business is the community involvement.
“We sponsor an elementary school, we have a food pantry out front, we donate to absolutely everybody, so that’s always been our goal since we opened our store,” Martin said. “It’s not always about making money.”
It helps that the community are often the same people you see all the time. What makes small businesses last is often regulars.
“All day long it’s the same people coming in and it’s great. We know them all by name and they know us. I’ve been here 24 years, so they should know me,” Docking said with a chuckle.
Jordon Robinson, general manager of Dirty South, said that regulars are a huge part of their business.
“I know we have a lot of bar regulars who like to sit and just talk and feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves,” Robinson said. “They’re known. We know their drinks. We know what they like, so they don’t really have to ask for much.”
“It’s the same people you see every day. We’ve been here, me and my family. We see the same faces. Talk to the same people. We’re on a first name basis,” Badawy said.
