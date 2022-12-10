Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Wildcat Band Reunion: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at History Center and Pavilion, 1800 N. Downing Road, Angleton. Celebrating 81 years of Angleton High bands and 50th anniversary of Rose Bowl Parade appearance. Snacks, artifacts, photos and marching contest videos. Free; public welcome. Call 979-308-4269.
Surfside Holiday Nighttime Kites: 6 to 10 p.m. at the main entrance of Surfside Beach. Enjoy lit-up kites of the Surfside Flyers Kite Club. Free; public welcome. Call 979-233-1531.
2022 Christmas in Brazoria: Noon to 5 p.m. at Brazoria Heritage Foundation Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St. Free family fun; entertainment, rides, arts and crafts, Santa Claus photo opportunity. Food to be purchased by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call 979-798-6100.
Cookies With Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast Chevy Buick GMC dealership, 1901 FM 523, Angleton. Free event. Fun activities; visit Santa, decorate cookies and write a letter to Santa. Free. Call 979-849-6443.
Fourth Annual Texas Angels BBQ Cook-Off: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Toy donations, raffles, kids ’cue (ages 4 and up), and more. Contact 832-215-8931, 979-824-6170 or email texasangelsbbqcookoff@gmail.com.
A Night of Worship: 5 p.m. at Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton. Free; public welcome. Justin Gambino leads musical celebration of God and hope. Call 713-444-8676.
The Gronch: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Enjoy a full-scale musical production for the entire family. Call 979-297-2811.
Historical Downtown Holiday Market: Noon to 7 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum 311 E. Park, Freeport. Live music, local vendors, food trucks and a visit from Santa Claus. Free admission to museum during market. Call 979-233-0066.
A Night at Hogwarts: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. All ages welcome. Call 979-415-2590.
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 7 p.m. gates open, 7:30 p.m. dinner at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Final weekend. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
The Art Of Building Gingerbread Houses: 9 a.m. to noon at Brazosport College Community Education Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Ages 6 to 10 invited for drop-off-only event. $33 per student; parent or legal guardian will be required to sign in and out their child. Call 979-230-3600.
Alden B. Dow Office Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Teen Craft Bookend Painting: 10:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Ages 12 to 18. Call 979-265-4582.
Christmas Cinema Series: Noon to 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way St., Lake Jackson. Featuring “Scrooge” (1935 version). Call 979-297-1570.
Christmas in the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Celebrate the holiday season, lighted Christmas trail and seasonal photo opportunities. Contact 979-265-8392.
Light Up Brazoria: Businesses and residents with a Brazoria address invited to decorate for the holiday season. Entry is free; one business and one home winner will receive $100 chamber bucks, advertisement on Facebook and the chamber website. Judging Wednesday; winners announced Thursday. 979-798-6100 or email brazoriachamber@brazoriachamber.net.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Sunday
Christmas Concert: 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 N. Main St., Sweeny. Featuring the River Oaks Quartet. Public welcome. Call 979-548-5117
2022 Elizabethan Madrigal Feast: 1 p.m. at Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Supports the Center of the Arts and Sciences. Dinner and Renaissance entertainment of Shakespeare’s “As You Like it.” Final performance. Purchase $100 tickets at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
The Gronch: 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Family Life Church, 220 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Enjoy a full-scale musical production for the entire family. Call 979-297-2811.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Monday
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing The Reading List by Sara Nisha Adams. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Teen Craft: Bookfold Christmas Tree: 5 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Grace and Mercy Food Pantry Donations: Call and make appointment before dropping off at Grace and Mercy, 409 Cemetery St,, Clute. Donations of 200 hams/200 blankets needed. Call 979-230-8101.
Tuesday
Brazosport Choir Concert: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Join for a night of holiday music performed by chamber singers, jazz singers and newly formed Brazosport Children’s Choir. Free admission. Call 979-230-3156.
Chocolate Bay Public Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m. at Alvin Public Library, 105 S. Gordon St. Discuss water quality issues affecting communities in the Chocolate Bay watershed. Call 832-681-2579.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Ani-Make-It: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun-Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Wednesday
Oyster Creek Public Meeting: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discuss water quality issues affecting communities in the Oyster Creek watershed. Call 832-681-2579.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
