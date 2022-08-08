LAKE JACKSON — They didn't roar, claw or eat anyone, but dinosaurs came alive with help from the imaginations of hundreds of kids exploring the Mesozoic Era right in their backyard.
Artifacts filled the room Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, along with fossils from several dinosaurs and long-lost animals, as part of the annual Dino Day program presented by the Brazoria County Historical Museum. Among them were the Acastoides, an ancient rollie-pollie, and molds of an armored fish known as the Bothriolepis.
Creatures with hard-to-pronounce names intrigued the young scientists, but there was one skull the kids immediately recognized.
"I like the T-Rex because it's so big," said 6-year-old Reagan Moore. "I want to learn about them; they're my favorite. They are cool and big. I want to see a real one because they seem nice."
Aiden DeLeon, 7, and his 5-year-old brother, Gaven, agreed with the T-Rex observation and dreamed of finding their own dinosaur one day.
"We saw the T-Rex. I like everything about them," Aiden DeLeon said. "I want to be a paleontologist. I really like fossils. I was surprised to come to see this. We want to discover new dinosaurs."
Every year, the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science hosts Dino Day as a way to introduce children to something new, said museum President Wanda Coker said.
"We wanted the people of Brazoria County to be able to see prehistoric life and wanted it free of charge so everyone could come," she said. "You don't get to see this anywhere, so that was important that everybody saw this. Everyone is lining up looking at all the stuff. This is awesome."
Typically, Dino Day is more arts and craft centered, but this year, the museum arranged a visit from George Blasing — a.k.a. Dinosaur George — who brought his 18-wheeler full of dinosaurs artifacts and materials to share with the community.
"He's been to our museum and the Freeport museum in the past with his mini traveling museum," Coker said. "This is his first trip to Brazoria County with his entire museum. We wanted the people of Brazoria County to experience seeing something they usually wouldn't see elsewhere."
Blasing’s collection ranges from Russia, China, Africa and South America, he said.
"There are pieces from all over the world from all different time periods," Blasing said. "It's an amazing adventure. I have pieces from animals that lived before dinosaurs all the way through the Ice Age. So almost every time period is represented, and I think every continent."
Among Blasing's rarest artifacts is a replica of a Therizinosaurus claw, he said.
"Here are pieces you can't see anywhere else, like the hand of Therizinosaurus, which was a gigantic dinosaur from China with the longest claws of any dinosaur at about 3 feet," he said. "The hand is the length of a human's arm. This is a dinosaur you can't see anywhere else. This is one of the rare pieces in the exhibit. When you look at those claws, this just was the bone under the nail. When the animal was alive, it could have been 4 1/2 feet."
Blasing's favorite of all the pieces in the collection is the skull of an Allosaurus, he said.
"It's not the biggest but the animal I love the most," he said. "One Christmas, one of the toys I got was a bag of dinosaurs, and it was in that bag, and it looked so much more interesting than the other ones that it became my favorite."
His love for dinosaurs increased when he grew up, and it became the focus of his study before uncovering a bone on his first dinosaur bone hunting trip, he said.
"It was the first one I ever saw and turned out to be the tail bone of an Allosaurus, so it was fate," he said.
Blasing has accumulated his museum collection over 28 years through buying, trading and finding unique items. He decided to take it on the road 25 years ago, he said.
"When I started collecting, it didn't all fit in my house, so I had stuff in storage, and one day I was thinking about how I had an entire museum, and it made no sense to have the stuff in storage, so that's when I turned it into the traveling museum," he said.
His museum is a combination of authentic items, smaller pieces and replicas, which are the bigger ones, he said.
"My entire collection is probably worth about half a million to a quarter of a million dollars," Blasing said. "I hope what gets accomplished is that kids realize just how many animals existed. We look around us today, and we're amazing, but when you look at the animals from the past, it's the size and strange looks. I hope it inspires them to go to the library or go online and read more about them."
Jamie McGuire of Lake Jackson hoped to instill a fascination with history and science in her 3-year-old daughter, Lily, she said.
"It's perfect because we don't have to go to Houston, and it's right here, close to home," she said. "(I want to teach her) to see the size comparison and things are not tiny like her, to see perspective. She already has an interest in science. She likes space like the stars and the moon, that kind of thing, so I'm pushing her into the sciences."
The number of people attending Dino Day proved to Blasing science means a lot to the community, he said.
"What that tells me is that science is still important. It's refreshing to see people this interested in science," he said. "It makes it so much more fun, and it makes me excited to see them excited. That's what I live for."
Dino Day usually takes place at the museum, but this year moved to the civic center with the support of the City of Lake Jackson.
