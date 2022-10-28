ANGLETON
Students of Angleton ISD have one thing on their minds, spooky scary skeletons.
A few members of Central Elementary’s class felt in the Halloween spirit this year as they prepared to get loaded up on candy and sneak in a few scares.
“I’m going to be a ninja that’s a skull, a skull ninja,” said Justin David, 7. “Because I like them. I have a sword.”
Following suit, 6-year-old Noah Rivera has decided to be a skeleton pirate so he can be on a ship, he said.
Scary costumes seemed to be the trend when 6-year-old Abel Cormier revealed he wanted to be the main character of a classic horror movie.
“I am going to be Scream for Halloween,” Cormier said. “It’s my favorite movie because it has scary parts in it. The costumes are my favorite part because it has a knife and it’s scary. I like scary stuff because it makes me giggle.”
The best part about Halloween is going trick-or-treating and having fun, he said.
“I am Foxy from ‘Five Nights at Freddy’’s because I play that game a lot,” said Avaya Macias, 6. “He’s my favorite character because I like foxes. He’s a pirate. I like going trick or treating.”
With inflatable costumes becoming more popular, 6-year-old Hudson Moran was going to participate in the trend.
“I’m going to be an inflatable chicken just because,” he said. “I like chicken because it matches the song ‘Chicken Wing.’ You know ‘chicken wing, chicken wing’ bock. They’re furry. I am going to get some chicks, not chickens.”
As for Timothy Knapp, 6, he knows costumes come in all different shapes and sizes, and he’s prepared for it.
“My favorite part of dressing up, I’m going to be a train bandit, but if they don’t have my size, I’m going to be Dr. Strange,” her said. “Because I don’t really know if they will have a train bandit, but Dr. Strange is cool.”
From there, other Marvel characters became more popular with young boys in the class, such as 6-year-old John Clark.
“I’m going to be IronMan because I love avengers, and he’s my favorite Avenger because he has the Hulk Buster,” Clark said. “I like costumes because I get to act scary and get candy for that.”
Six-year-old Weston Dowty decided he was going to be Spiderman because it’s his “favorite color,” he said before pantomiming the character’s webcasting.
Some Halloween decisions were based on abilities the kids wanted, like speed for 6-year-old Ryker Bozarth.
“I want to be Sonic because he’s fast. I’m a little bit fast,” he said. “He was a little baby, and he grew up, too.”
A popular recurring character among the girls was Tinker Bell.
“I’m going to be Tinker Bell because she’s my favorite, and I like her, and my room is like her,” said 6-year-old Paulette Velazquez. “I have a doll of her; she’s my favorite movie. When it’s time for trick or treating, I’m going to say, ‘trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something delicious to eat.’”
Six-year-old Morgan Chalmers also plans on being Tinker Bell; however, her’s is in collaboration with her family, she said.
“I’m going to be Tinker Bell. My sister is Wendy, mom is going to be Peter Pan, and dad is going to be the big fat guy (Hook’s first mate Smee),” she said. “Tinker Bell is sassy.”
Unique costume ideas were a unicorn from 6-year-old Sawyer Vison and a scary fox from Khamya Royston, 7.
“I’m going to be a unicorn that has wings because my mom picked it out for me, and she thinks it was cute,” Vision said. “I’ll put it on on Halloween. I like it because people are wearing funny costumes.”
Recent movies also served as inspiration this Halloween for 7-year-old second-grader Milala Marciano.
“I’m going to be a girl from ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ the one that’s blonde,” she said. “I want to be a witch because I want to cast spells on people. I love it when they put spells on people and turn them into cats.”
With all the costumes to choose from, 8-year-old Matthew Deeley has had trouble picking and is not yet sure what he will be.
“I don’t know yet,” Deeley said. “I don’t know why; my mom just hasn’t shown me any costumes.”
