SWEENY
Whether it was bullying, cultural differences or a natural disaster, nothing could prevent Sweeny High School’s Harmony Hysten from reaching her educational potential of becoming class salutatorian.
Up until she was 13, Hysten and her family called Japan home.
There, she was born and raised and adapted to the Japanese culture while developing friendships, memories and a hard work ethic that set her up for success.
“I basically was a Japanese person and was fluent in the language,” Hysten said. “I loved living in Japan, I had the best childhood and I love the food.”
The culture instilled in her a mentality dedicated to excelling in her academics.
“Living in Japan, I developed a good work ethic,” Hysten said. “I just worked harder than anyone else.”
Although Hysten reflects fondly on her time in Asia, it was not free of traumatic events.
Hysten and her family experienced the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that cost nearly 16,000 people their lives and caused $360 billion worth of damage.
Her family survived but the sights and sounds of a 9.0 magnitude earthquake with a 133-foot wave still haunt her to this day.
“The ground shook and I remember our house was shaking and we tried to call our parents but the phones weren’t working,” Hysten said. “We lived half a mile from the ocean, so if the earthquake would’ve happened where I was, I probably wouldn’t have survived. It was a sudden thing and we weren’t prepared for it.”
Hysten vividly remembered the devastation of her grandparents’ home in the mountains.
“Their house was a mess,” Hysten said. “That’s when I knew this was serious.”
Because of the damage and her father wanting to return to America for work, her family began their trek to the United States. It did not sit well with her.
“I was really upset with my parents, to be honest,” Hysten said. “I was in sixth grade and I had friends there. Sometimes I get a little culture shock and become sick because I feel far away from home.”
After a few months in San Antonio, the Hystens made Sweeny their permanent home.
Japanese culture had been all Hysten was accustomed to. On the other side of the earth, Hysten had to adapt to an unknown world.
“Americans are not afraid to voice their opinions,” Hysten said. “I didn’t know when people were being sarcastic. The jokes are different. People interact differently.”
Despite Hysten being fluent in English, her instructors said Hysten’s reading skills were at a second-grade level, she said.
“Spelling in America is so weird to me,” Hysten said. “You have to learn how to use it through spelling and pronunciation. I’m still in the process of learning it.”
The nuances of American friendships were also challenging to read, she said.
“Americans are super friendly but you have to spend time with them to become close friends,” Hysten said. “In Japan, in the beginning, you weren’t so friendly at first but as soon as you break that boundary, you are friends forever. That was just different.”
Hysten still carries her love for Japanese culture in the states.
“I love watching anime because that’s what I grew up on,” Hysten said. “It has that nostalgia for me. I have Japanese candy and snacks that are sent to me too.”
Having a different cultural background came with some challenges, she said.
“A lot of kids that age like to compete and have that ‘better than you’ attitude,” Hysten said. “A lot of kids were like ‘I’m better than you, I don’t care if you are from Japan, I’m better than you.’”
The salutatorian proved otherwise in the classroom through the hard-working mindset she developed overseas. While other kids played video games or watched television in the summer, Hysten continued her studies to earn near the top of her class.
“I’m happy I’m making my parents and grandparents proud,” Hysten said. “I feel like it’s going to all come together when I actually get my diploma. I’ll probably get a little emotional. It definitely was hard but I’m glad I didn’t give up. All that staying up late and waking up early is all going pay off.”
Hysten also participated in powerlifting, volleyball, basketball, soccer, tennis and other sports. The locker room shenanigans and the long bus rides homes with her teammates will be memories that will last, she said.
“I play three or four sports in the spring and when the coronavirus outbreak came out I was about to get super busy with three college classes to do,” Hysten said. “It felt weird because I ended my high school career not as busy as I thought I would be.”
Hysten wanted to end her high school tenure with a “big bang,” but like her fellow members of the Class of 2020, closure and moments were taken away.
Hysten plans to attend Oklahoma Christian College and major in biology to become a physician’s assistant, she said.
