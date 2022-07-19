Amid the need for new hires across Brazoria County, the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County is hosting a nonprofit job fair at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
Although the Boys and Girls Club is hosting, several nonprofits in the area will be participating in the job fair to introduce themselves to residents and advertise their job openings at a much cheaper cost to the organizations than usual job fairs, creating a wider opportunity for businesses in the area.
“We’re hosting a fair for all of the nonprofits that want to attend and be a part of it because a lot of the nonprofits in our area are having difficulties finding and hiring people to come to work for them,” Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Amber Newman said. “Normally job fairs are so expensive to be a part of and with nonprofits, we try to keep all of the funds for the actual programs that we’re asking people money for.”
Booths will be set up throughout the civic center for residents to browse the jobs options and get the chance to apply. Among the organizations attending are Blue Cross Blue Shield, Brazosport Cares, Community Health Choice, and more.
“It’ll be set up just like a normal job fair. We will have our booths set up at the Civic Center inside and so we’re asking that people stop in and we’ll even be conducting on-site interviews, so you can even possibly get hired on the spot,” Newman said.
The organizations will be offering different levels of job opportunities that require different qualifications, everyone is welcome to check out the job openings and see if anything fits them.
“Some of them you just need a high school diploma and then some of them do require a degree for the various positions that are open at the other nonprofits and including ours,” Newman said. “We hope that residents of Brazoria County come out, people that will be passionate, mission driven individuals that are looking for a full-time and part-time position where they can make a difference in our community.”
A unique thing about nonprofits is the ability to work with new hires and build skills, something that some organizations cannot do.
“Nonprofit, it’s a little bit different than corporate because we can do some job training. Especially if we know that person could be a good fit, because they have the heart to serve and that’s one of the major things that we look for,” Newman said.
Along with hiring opportunities, the job fair also offers residents the chance to gain information on the nonprofit resources available they may have not previously known about.
“Knowing exactly the type of organizations that are out there in our community, helping our community as nonprofits, it’s important. We need to make sure that our community is aware of all the resources that we have out there,” Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive assistant Dania Moreno said. “It’s a win-win situation. People are going to be aware of what’s out there to help them and all the resources that are in the community and plus they get to find a job. I mean, it’s amazing.”
The Brazoria County Job Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson.
