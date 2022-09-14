WEST COLUMBIA — Council postponed a utility cost increase in order to balance the budget without a bigger tax hike.
At the Monday night meeting, council adopted a $6 million balanced budget. The American Rescue Plan Act will cover almost $90,000 in utility funds, helping to make that happen.
West Columbia has a proposed tax rate of 71.50 cents per $100 of taxable value compared to its current rate of 77 cents. Their no-new revenue rate is 65.11 cents per $100 of taxable value, so the proposed tax rate will bring in more than last year’s did.
“To offset the slight tax increase, we have suspended for a year the previously adopted ordinance that would have raised utility rates slightly,” said Mayor Laurie Kincannon. “So we are using the American Rescue Plan Act funds.”
The rate would have increased about 84 cents per 1,000 gallons, but because the city postponed the utility rate increase, the American Rescue Act Funds will cover roughly about $89,000 of that, said City Manager Debbie Sutherland.
“This handles the utility increase because citizens would see a slight increase in their taxes and not get hit with both,” she said.
The Utility Fund’s budget for 2023 is $1.8 million, compared to last year’s $1.9 million.
Overall, the general fund for the adopted budget for 2023 is $4.1 million, higher than last year’s $3.8 million.
“We started the budgetary process in a goal-setting workshop, and our goal as a council was to adopt the no-new revenue rate,” Kincannon said. “However, through the process, we saw the needs presented by our department heads, and we realized that we could not meet a no-new revenue rate.”
A few bigger items included in the budget are salary raises for city employees and expenses due to inflation, which saw the biggest increase, Sutherland said.
“We increased certain line items due to inflation, such as gasoline for our vehicles and chemicals used in treating water and wastewater. Those were our biggest jumps,” she said. “Council did approve a larger budget for streets, $300,000, where in past budgets it has been between $100,000 to $150,000.”
Last year council approved a budget amendment increasing streets to $350,000, but the county could not get to all of them, Sutherland said.
“I would like to see the budget support more street improvements,” she said. “We will know more after evaluating and assessing our streets by the Goodman Corp. The city wants to seek grant funds to work on our more severe street issues, and this evaluation will help us.”
Employees will be evaluated, and salary increases will range from 5 to 8 percent for most departments, Sutherland said.
“Some positions are being evaluated for additional adjustments,” she said. “More than half of employees have been here one year or less. We are losing an unprecedented number to other agencies or companies because of better pay. We are trying to align positions to reflect closer to the average for our area. Last year, 2021, 10 new employees were hired out of a total of 39.
The city currently has seven employees with more than 10 years of experience. Fifteen employees have been there less than two years, Sutherland said.
“What we needed to do was increase our police pay. We are way below standard,” Kincannon said.
Kincannon hopes to reduce training costs and retain officers.
“The pay increase is different for each level and experience,” said Police Chief Paul Odin. “We took a salary survey of surrounding agencies and got an average for the different ranks and experience levels. We were at the bottom of that. We tried to get them close to average.”
The average for officers falls between $56,000 and $64,000 as starting pay for officers with no experience to those with up to eight to 10 years experience, Odin said.
“We’ll get close to average,” he said. “We’re going to be somewhere between $54,000 and $64,000, and sergeant will be high $60,000 and low $70,000.
“You have the state and constables, and they all pay more than cities can afford, so we have to stay competitive, and we’re not even close,” Odin said. “We’re trying to keep the police we have.”
