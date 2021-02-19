RICHWOOD — When you need a large, industrial-grade generator to pump well water during an emergency, it can be a problem to go and find one in the middle of that emergency. A lot of municipalities found themselves in the same position, which left Richwood out in the cold.
“That was on our well — our well is our backup when we lose what we call surface water from (the Brazosport Water Authority), then we go to well water, and our well water is driven by an electric pump,” Richwood City Manager Eric Foerster said Friday. “It’s a big generator — it’s 100 kW — it’s a fairly industrial size and they’re not very commonplace. I mean, they are, but not once everybody’s (systems) started going down.”
Backups were in place, he said.
“We had redundant systems, but the redundant systems even failed,” Foerster said. “So, I think this was the first time — since, maybe, a hurricane or something — so we’ll go back and look and make sure that our redundant systems are hardy and able to withstand multiple failures along the way. Once we lost water from our water source, it was just steady downhill after that.”
Discussions are ongoing among city staff about the best direction the city should take if such a power outage occurs again, whether the move is toward contracting out for an appropriately large generator, or buying one outright.
“I guess that would be a triple-redundant system, then, which is what I was talking about having that third backup,” Foerster said. “It’s our regular source water, then we lose that, then we can go to our well water, which is driven by electrical. But if we lose electrical, then we’ll have the generator. That would be the three legs we need to stand on.”
Lake Jackson officials are still assessing what went wrong and what went right in terms of city infrastructure during this week’s polar vortex-exacerbated storms.
“It’s probably still a little too early for us,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “We’ll evaluate it after we get out of this. I know that, out of this, what we’ve learned is ... that our crews are tremendous in getting out and solving the problems and keeping it from mushrooming. Our front-line crews are just doing a tremendous job.”
Every official reached Friday had nothing but thanks for their cities’ public works personnel.
An issue that is more outside of cities’ control, though, is which areas of town had power the entire week. For instance, the area of Oyster Creek Drive with Brazos Mall, strip malls and car dealerships remained conspicuously lit while nearby residential areas went dark.
“The cities don’t control the management of the grid,” Mundo said. “A lot of times, we’re not even aware where the grid lines start and where they stop. That’s a choice made by CenterPoint as to what is activated. The only role that we have is letting them know in advance where our essential facilities, critical facilities, are.”
Unlike some other cities, Lake Jackson didn’t completely lose water pressure, but it went low enough to where the city had to issue a boil-water advisory and go through the same process of repressurization and testing as other places.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez was already meeting Friday morning with City Manager Chris Whittaker about what they should do in the future should the city lose power and the ability to maintain safe water.
“One of the things we talk about for sure, is bulk water, and just water on hand,” Perez said. “Keeping those supplies on hand, whether it’s several pallets’ worth in storage — we’ve discussed that — having other facilities on generator…. We have some, but we’re thinking about expanding (to) our rec center, for sure, putting a generator there. It would be a great place to house people. Our service center, putting a generator out there so staff could keep at work.”
Angleton city staff will also look into securing power sources in the future that can be counted on when the normal supply goes offline, and making sure city services buildings are able to obtain that power without taking away from priority power needs like the water system, and fire and police departments.
“We’re talking about moving forward, getting a plan, finding some financing, and biting the bullet and do it,” Perez said, “because we need to be more self-sufficient.”
