OYSTER CREEK — A project to control bacteria levels in Oyster Creek is moving forward, and the Houston-Galveston Area Council is seeking the public’s input on where the process stands.
The Oyster Creek Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL Project, launched in 2020 to measure the levels of bacteria in Oyster Creek and find ways to lower it, said Steven Johnston, senior planner for the Houston-Galveston Area Council. A virtual meeting to update its progress will be at 4 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re going to be looking at the timeline for getting the total maximum daily load project through TCEQ, the Environmental Protection Agency approval process that will happen in the fall and spring, and the implication plan,,” Johnston said. “Those who work and play in Oyster Creek (are given) an opportunity to see how the documents will go through the approval process.”
Items up for discussion are water quality issues affecting communities in the Oyster Creek watershed south of Sugar Land, including Angleton, Arcola, Bailey’s Prairie, Bonney, Clute, Holiday Lakes, Iowa Colony, Juliff, Lake Jackson, Missouri City (Sienna Plantation), Richwood, Rosharon and Sandy Point, Johnston said.
Other topic items include pollutants, specifically fecal bacteria, in the waterway that could affect public health, local economies and the environment, he said.
The project is stakeholder-driven, meaning the Houston-Galveston Area Council — which is made up of local governments — is looking to address areawide problems.
A TMDL is the calculation of the maximum amount of a pollutant allowed to enter a body of water so it will meet and continue to meet water quality standards for that particular pollutant, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This could include contact recreation like fishing, elevated levels of fecal bacteria in the water or related to aquatic life, such as elevated levels of nutrients that could lower oxygen levels.
“We are looking for all voices to participate in this process,” Johnston said. “We set out from the beginning a reduction plan to contact recreation, and it takes the interest of folks who care about Oyster Creek to come out and participate in that review process, to make sure the elements are there to comfortably implement going forward. We don’t want to put it together and then it sits on the shelf and doesn’t get carried out. We want folks to have an interest in implicating the plan.”
Part of the presentation also includes reminding people to pick up their pet waste and make sure they don’t throw fats, oils and grease down the drain to prevent any of those substances from getting into the wastewater, he said.
Efforts like this are also part of a Coastal Communities project overseen by the TCEQ through a federal Environmental Protection Agency grant.
This is meant to be a one-stop-shop for resources to assess smaller coastal cities that have watershed projects to smaller cities that are not required to have a stormwater outreach program, said Kendall Guidroz, senior planner for the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Those wishing to participate can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkdeCgrjkpGNFN4-opJFyX6b-D2RPUtjCi
