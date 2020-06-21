ANGLETON
City council member appointment and rebranding underway
Angleton City Council will revisit the city rebranding initiative and could appoint a new council member during its meeting Tuesday.
Council will consider whether there can be a concert in Welch Park during the pandemic, the agenda states.
Following a closed-from-the-public session, council members plan to select a person to fill the Council Member Position 2 chair, according to the agenda.
Council members also plan to review a citywide video proposal and streaming services, public transit updates, awarding a construction contract for a storage tank replacement, local concert updates, city lighting and county emergency declaration updates, the agenda states.
Consent agenda items include awarding hotel occupancy tax funding to the Peach Street Farmers Market Night Jams event and the 2020 Brazoria County Fair and waiving permit fees.
The meeting will be open to the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 120 S. Chenango Street in Angleton. The meeting will also be live-streamed at facebook.com/cityofangleton in order to promote curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The full agenda is at angleton.tx.us.
ANGLETON
Commissioners plan budget workshop
Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court will have a budget workshop Monday before its regular meeting Tuesday, according to the agenda.
The budget workshop is at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners’ Courtroom of Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
During the regular meeting Tuesday, the commissioners will consider tax abatement guidelines, creating a new full-time position from a part-time position and discussing potential litigation in a closed-from-the-public session, the agenda states.
That meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the same place. To see the full agenda, visit brazoriacountytx.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to interview city manager candidate
Lake Jackson City Council will interview Modesto Mundo, the current assistant city manager, for the city manager position Tuesday. The position will be open Aug. 31 upon Bill Yenne’s retirement.
Yenne recommended Mundo, who has worked with the city for 25 years, for the position.
Mundo has also come with community recommendations, including former councilman Will Brooks. Brooks told council at its meeting last week that Mundo would not miss a step in being elevated to the position.
The interview will be in a closed-from-the-public session, the agenda states, then they will consider appointment of the city manager in open session.
Also in open session, council will consider awarding a $90,000 contract for a Brazos Canal flood relief channel and drainage system project, according to the agenda.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 24 Oak Drive.
