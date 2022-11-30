LAKE JACKSON
Every day on the job for an officer means facing the unknown and acting quickly without time to hesitate.
Two local officers received a commendation from the city of Lake Jackson for their valiant efforts during a water rescue Oct. 21, which they say was just another day on the job.
Officer Weldon Reese was the first to respond to a 911 call by a woman in distress at around 4 a.m. near the lake behind the 100 block of Blunk Street.
The woman, age unknown, was crying out that she needed help saving children and that blood was everywhere as she entered the small lake behind the residence.
Reese described the area as pitch black with 6-foot-high thick brush and bushes surrounding the pond with eerie growling and mumbling noises coming from the thickness.
“I managed to go two houses down where there was maybe a little flattened area in the bushes where you see a better angle down,” Reese said. “And you could see where the water was, where the bush was. And there’s like this little wooden dock. She was crawling around the dock in the bushes and then diving into the water. She wouldn’t really answer questions. She would just yell at us to get down here that there’s kids trapped under the water. Obviously, there were no kids. She was convinced in her head that there was.”
That’s when Cpl. Paul Gonzalez showed up with a thermal-seeking drone and was able to help pinpoint the woman’s location so that they could assist her.
“Somehow, I don’t know how it was four in the morning, pitch black, she found her way through all the bushes and into the water,” Reese said. “We managed to find her because we heard her screaming in the water. That’s when he came out with the drone, and we were actually able to get eyes to kind of see what she was doing and how she was. It was a crazy sight to see — just someone with no shoes, a shirt, shorts on in that cold water, screaming out they’re saving kids.”
The drone’s capabilities made it possible for the two officers to get a closer look at what was happening at the scene, Gonzalez said.
“I arrived and put the drone up in the air, got visual on her via the thermal and then figured out that she was actually in water that wasn’t like a puddle. It was an actual dangerous situation,” Gonzalez said.
When another officer showed up to assist with the drone footage, Gonzalez made his way to Reese.
The woman would go under, seemingly searching for something out of the water, but she kept going under longer and longer. When she would come up, she would be more and more exhausted, Gonzalez said, describing what he saw when he reached Reese at the scene.
“We watched her go down. She came up gasping for air and sounded like she had breathed a little bit of water when she was starting to gasp,” Gonzalez said.
The two men made a split-second decision to enter the water.
“I said, ‘Hey man, take off all your stuff. We’re probably gonna have to go in and get her,’” Gonzalez said he told Reese. “We had the fire department coming in with the boat, but at that point, we didn’t know if she was going to make it. I wanted to at least be ready to go in and get her off the boat. She leaned down and didn’t come up. And so we went ahead, took off all of our heavy gear and took off our shirts, vests and boots. We took off all of our electronic stuff, wallets, all that stuff and just put it on the bank. And then, pretty much right after we got everything off, she went down again. That stayed under for a longer time. And that’s when we went in.”
This could have proved to have an even deadlier outcome because Reese said he couldn’t swim.
The water didn’t look too deep to Reese. He soon found out that wasn’t the case, but he was on a mission, he said.
“Once you’re in the water, I didn’t think about drowning at that point. You’re trying to get the job done,” Reese said.
The total elapsed time from the first response to rescuing the victim took about 30 minutes, Reese said.
Reese enlisted in the military straight out of high school, and law enforcement became the natural transition, he said. He’s been with the Lake Jackson Police Department for about three years and is still new, to the force, he said.
Gonzalez has been working in law enforcement since 2008, taking on positions in other cities until he found his spot with the Lake Jackson department four years ago, he said.
“I went on a ride-along when I was young, and it’s interesting,” Gonzalez said. “When I come to work, even a mundane, boring day can go from boring to exciting in a second.”
He actually likes the pressure and stress of knowing he has to perform or bad things will happen, Gonzalez said.
“This definitely speaks to the character of both of the officers,” Lt. Roy Welch said. “Even things they’re not comfortable with, they still do.”
There are a million different outcomes of how this scenario could have ended, but luckily for the victim, the tools the city of Lake Jackson has to assist the officers gives them the capabilities to do their job successfully, Welch said.
“The bravery that it takes to and the compassion is what it is,” police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. “I’m proud to see day in, and day out we deal with people in crisis, and these officers have the compassion and patience to deal with them.”
For these two officers, it was another day on the job, they said.
“I think when you do your job right, and your department preps you correctly, it increases your mission capability. You capitalize on it,” Gonzalez said. “And then when it’s good, it’s good. You just mark that one as a good one and go to the next one.”
