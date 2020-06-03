The Spanish flu pandemic, polio and standard influenza outbreaks brought back some not-so-fond memories for locals, putting things in perspective as they ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.
Influenza spread like wildfire throughout the area in the early 1940s, Freeport native Nat Hickey said. Hickey is Freeport’s property manager and an early Dow employee.
“I just remember having to worry about it a little bit. It was much smaller than what we’re currently going through,” Hickey said. “We just took normal precautions, there was no shutdown. You had your flu shot, and you just took normal precautions.”
He remembers a lot of people being affected by polio, he said.
“The mayor’s son at that time, he passed away from polio, and I think he was about 9 or 10 years old,” Hickey said.
There were little to no precautions to prevent the spread of polio, he said.
“As I recall, you were just careful of what you did, and just washing your hands, and, basically, it was just hygiene,” Hickey said. “And you just never knew from one day to the next where it was going to strike.”
The Spanish Flu broke through the area a year or two before he was born, he said, though, polio affected people he knew in his adulthood.
“It was around 1941 or 1942, and I was here in Freeport, was working at Dow, when, in fact, one of my bosses at Dow caught polio,” Hickey said. “He overcame it, but it left him incapacitated.”
Joe L. Todd was a research development engineer for Dow, he said.
“He was working in the Dow magnesium cells with me at the time,” Hickey said. “If I recall, it was a real touchy time where you just never knew when that was going to happen, someone being infected.”
His experience with polio reminds him that people are taking the right precautions, he said, though he hopes people do not become too fearful.
“I think that everybody is taking normal precautions, but I think that there is a lot of fear, like when hand sanitizer and masks were sold out,” Hickey said. “I’m not saying that you shouldn’t take extreme precautions, because you should, but that’s my personal opinion.”
Another retired Dow employee, Angleton resident George Easterling, recalls one of his siblings having possibly caught Spanish Flu.
“We had a sibling that was a little bit older than I that may have caught the Spanish flu, but there were also a lot of other diseases rampant in the area like whooping cough or something of that nature,” Easterling said. “He passed away in his 50s due to something different.”
Fighting diseases during the time of the Spanish flu was difficult because medicine had not yet evolved to include antibiotics, he said.
“I remember that our family doctor would tell us stories of when they were unable to treat things before penicillin was invented,” Easterling said.
Penicillin was discovered in 1928 while researching flu vaccines.
While he understands precautions being taken in his retirement community, Country Village, he looks forward to restrictions being lifted.
“I’m in an assisted-living home in Angleton where they, of course, have us quarantined here ... Thankfully, we haven’t had any sickness, but then again, it’s very hard to live the rest of our lives where we can walk the halls with permission, but that’s it,” Easterling said. “I realized that there is a lot of risk in loosening things here, but I hope things change soon.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.