FREEPORT — An order to allow residents of the recently dissolved Freedom House rehabilitation program is being ignored by the pastor who ran it, according to an affidavit filed on behalf of three of the men locked-out residents.
Attorney Doug Colvin filed the affidavit, which states the men are not being allowed back into the church despite Judge Robin Rape issuing a writ of reentry. The filing also accused Pastor Ernie Hutchings of purposefully evading service of court papers and changing the locks on the facility before the date on which the men were given to leave.
“In the beginning, he somehow evaded getting served, because after the last court date, he knew he was supposed to let them in but it would wait until later that evening after an officer had served the papers and he, I guess, hid out. They could never find him to serve the papers,” said Autumn McGinnis, a member of the Brazoria County Recovery Committee who attended the hearing in Rape’s justice of the peace precinct 1, place 1 courtroom.
Rape’s finding Oct. 18 required Hutchings to allow the men back in with the understanding the pastor must present a legal, written order to vacate before he can require them to leave. The ruling is based on Rape’s determination the 10 men who had lived in Freedom House and Hutchings met the legal definition of having a landlord-renter relationship.
Hutchings disagrees with Rape’s finding, he said by phone Monday evening, and said the judge refuses to consider his documents stating his case.
“Not one time has the judge looked at any of my paperwork about my rules about anything to do with that ministry,” Hutchins said. “Everything I have starts off with, ‘The Freedom House is a free, six-month in-house discipleship program.’ There’s no rent to be paid. But he’s reaching in the air, trying to grasp at stuff to try to justify his stupid decision to label me as their landlord.”
Hutchings did not attend all of the Oct. 18 hearing because Rape ordered him to leave the courtroom after making outbursts at the men and the court at large, McGinnis said.
“He started yelling and screaming in the courtroom and the judge made him go out into the hallway,” McGinnis said.
Hutchings said he was frustrated at the hearing as he had filed an appeal and thought that was the reason behind the latest court hearing. He continues to insist that he does not have a landlord and tenant relationship with the men, asserting that Judge Rape refused to read his documentation.
“That’s just another time that he said he wasn’t there to hear anything about the case. The judge said he’d already made his decision,” Hutchings said. “That was the so-called hearing that they’d set up, even though they called me and told me they’d received my appeal by fax.”
Attempts to obtain the court’s documents about the case were unavailable Monday afternoon.
The former Freedom House residents have found themselves in different places as their case plays out.
“I actually made contact with five of them today that are still out in the street,” said Brooke Anne Ried, a former volunteer with the program. “I’ve got one that I spotted yesterday in Freeport, another that I spotted in Clute.”
Hutchings said the men had not been to the church to try to get access.
“Nobody has been there to try to get in. Nobody. They live in Texas City. They’ve been in Texas City since the Thursday they left,” Hutchings said.
Reid said some of them have made their way to Texas City’s rehabilitation center since Oct. 14, but far from all of them. Transportation is one impediment for the remaining former residents who have considered leaving the area, she said. One has been incarcerated in the Brazoria County jail. Another has made his way to Austin, where he found a place to go to, and one has gone to another rehabilitation center, which Reid described as “one of the worst, infested, what they describe as a clean house, but it’s not.”
“I have one guy right now who was able to find a little trailer to rent and it’s $550 a month. This poor guy’s on disability and he gets $900. It doesn’t leave a lot left over to live,” Reid said.
McGinnis said that as of Monday afternoon, Hutchings had not complied with the order. The pastor believes his actions are justified and the issue is the judge.
“It’s a charade. It’s a joke,” Hutchings said. “It’s definitely one-sided. Judge Robin Rape is the only judge in this county that has had anything to do with me. I’ve worked with the drug court. I’ve worked with all these judges around here and everyone knows that for the last 15 years, I’ve provided a free place for people struggling with addictions to go.”
