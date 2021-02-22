Sweeny and Angleton ISD officials waited until Sunday to decide whether they could safely reopen schools to staff and students after the freeze, and while the former made the decision to return to school today, the latter did not.
“We have some mechanical system issues at one of our schools that need to be checked out to make sure things are safe,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said Sunday afternoon. “We’re doing that very early in the morning … it’s the high school.”
Wanting to make sure each campus building is completely safe before bringing back students, officials made the decision to cancel all in-person and virtual classes for Monday and to make the day a staff workday.
“We want teachers to come back, contact students to make sure they’re OK and then use it to plan ahead for the week,” Edwards said. “We’re gonna work with teachers and staff who have issues at their house — if they need an hour or so off to work on those things, then we’re gonna allow that to happen.”
The driving factor behind deciding to bring Sweeny ISD students back to school Monday is to give them a sense of normalcy, Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“We know that it’s extremely important for our students to have some sense of normalcy and for them to continue on with their learning,” he said. “Likewise it’s also important for them to be able to have multiple hot meals a day, so those families who are still dealing with repairs and challenges from the storm, we want to be able to ensure our students are able to come and get a quality education in person as well as have fresh water and hot food.”
As of Sunday, the City of Sweeny remained under a boil water advisory, and the district’s child nutrition staff is prepared to use bottled water for food preparation when possible and to boil water as needed for anything else, Hill said.
District facilities have water to be able to use restrooms and such, Hill said. The maintenance team spent the last several days addressing concerns and completed essential repairs by Sunday, he said.
Some smaller issues remain, including replacing a few parts of the chiller system on the district's heat and air conditioning system, but none of those issues should hinder operations for Monday, he said.
Both Sweeny and Angleton ISDs saw several burst pipes during the freeze, officials said.
“We’ve patched for the time being but will still need some repairs,” Edwards said.
The campuses can operate safely before the repairs are made, but some will require contractors, and like everyone else, the district is at the mercy of its insurance company, he said.
The exception to Angleton’s decision is dual-credit courses, Edwards said.
Brazosport College reopens today, and Angleton ISD students who are taking dual-credit courses will have those classes, he said.
Sweeny ISD will work with students on a case-by-case basis if any are enrolled in virtual learning and remain without power, Hill said. Additionally, counselors will be available to support students' social and emotional needs, as well as those of staff, he said.
Most of all, the district is excited to welcome them back, he said.
“We’re extremely excited to have our students back this week,” Hill said. “We know the past week has been hard on students and families, as well as our staff members, and we’re looking forward to providing some sense of normalcy to help our students move forward.”
