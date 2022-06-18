SURFSIDE BEACH — “I’m not a hero, I’m just doing the job that I was hired for.”
Those were the words of Reserve Officer Robert Bosco, who received recognition from the Surfside Beach City Council on Tuesday for his actions saving the life of a 25-year-old Houston man who was struggling in the water on May 22.
Bosco swam 75 yards out into the Gulf, bringing the man back to shore, at which point EMS took over.
“Chief Woods, along with the mayor and the council, presented me with two life-saving award certificates and a new uniform, along with one Red Cross Lifesaver badge, which I’ll be getting a second one once it comes in,” Bosco said.
Despite being humble about doing his duty, he still appreciated the effort. “It felt really good. It’s kind of the first time I’ve had something like that,” Bosco said.
He’s already decided what he’ll do with the honors. “I’ve already hung it on my wall. I plan on putting the medal on my vest. Not sure how that’s going to work, I’m pretty sure it’s going to start to rust within a few weeks.
Bosco is currently attending the Galveston Surf Rescue Academy and will be one of the first two surf rescue swimmers in his department.
“Him finishing out this training is going to ensure that we have at least one surf rescue swimmer on duty, at least eight hours, seven days a week,” Wood said. “I expect great things from him from here on out.”
“I want to say that I’m extremely proud of Officer Robert Bosco. Not only once, but twice in the last month or so, he has gone above and beyond, putting himself in dangers’ way to jump into the ocean and make these rescues,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Robert Wood said. “It shows courage and it shows resolve and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.