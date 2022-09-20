Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza, who died Monday at age 91, will be most remembered for his constant work in the church and fighting for social justice in the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese, a longtime local church leader said.
Monsignor Leonardo “Father Leo” Wleczyk, retired pastor at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson, worked with Fiorenza during both their tenures.
“We worked on the marriage tribunal together and I found him to be a very intelligent guy,” Wleczyk said. “He tried to help people in all he could even in difficult situations.”
Fiorenza served as bishop of the Diocese of Galveston-Houston from 1985 to 2006 before becoming archbishop in 2004, when St. Pope John Paul II elevated it to an archdiocese. Throughout his seven decades of ministry, Wleczyk said, Fiorenza remained accessible.
“He was just a plain, ordinary guy who had his special gifts and talent, and he used those talents and gifts that God gave him to build up the church,” he said.
The archbishop retired in 2006, when Daniel Cardinal DiNardo succeeded him.
A 1947 graduate of St. Anthony High School in Beaumont, Fiorenza immediately began studies for the priesthood. He would be ordained a priest in the Diocese of Galveston-Houston in 1954, according to a biography provided by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
“I do know he was quite an outstanding athlete and football player, and I guess he took that same team spirit with him in ministry and then as our bishop,” Wleczyk said.
After ordination, he served as an assistant pastor for three years in Houston then went to work at Dominican College to be a professor of medical ethics.
John Paul II named him bishop of San Angelo in 1979, where he served until being named the sixth bishop of Galveston-Houston in 1985. He also served as president of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops from 1998 to 2001.
Fiorenza remained an advocate for social justice issues and a supporter of interfaith collaboration for positive social change across all social and economic borders, his biography states, remaining a social justice advocate throughout his priesthood, episcopacy and into his retirement.
He aided in building the new Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, a sacred space in the heart of downtown Houston where all were welcome to worship. The co-cathedral opened its doors April 2, 2008.
The aspect Wleczyk about Fiorenza that impressed him most was, regardless of his position, his personality and character did not change, Wleczyk said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
