GALVESTON — Former University of Texas Medical Branch President Dr. Ben Raimer broke more than a month of silence Friday by saying UT System officials had dug for reasons to oust him and he still doesn’t know exactly what those reasons were.
“I was summarily fired,” Raimer said in phone call Friday afternoon. “I want to make sure there’s no rumor here — with no severance pay, with no nothing.
“Not even a goodbye and thank you. You can imagine how ticked I am. You can also imagine how angry I am.”
Raimer likened the system’s actions against him to a “witch-hunt gone wrong.”
Questions and rumors have swirled around Raimer’s departure since August when system Chancellor James B. Milliken sent terse notes first placing him on administrative leave, then announcing his resignation.
Raimer said he didn’t know before Aug. 8 he was going to be placed on administrative leave.
“I was in a meeting with my executive council making some really important decisions on closing on our budget and this guy appeared in our office,” Raimer said. “He said ‘I’m a special investigator here on the chancellor’s behalf,’ and said, ‘I’m relieving you of your duties immediately.’”
The next week, Raimer was called to the chancellor’s office where he was questioned for hours, he said. Milliken then asked Raimer to sign a resignation letter, which he initially refused to do, he said.
“I think this was a witch hunt gone wrong,” Raimer said. “I think they thought they would find something really damnable in my behavior. Maybe I was operating some kind of sex ring. Maybe I was operating grades for money.”
Raimer said Friday the system had launched several investigations into his actions.
“They thought there was some sort of sex scandal going on,” Raimer said. “They investigated that. Couldn’t find anything.”
The system also looked for financial mismanagement, he said.
“Couldn’t find anything,” Raimer said. “Our books balance.”
Raimer said he thinks the system was fishing for something he’d done wrong.
“I broke no laws of the federal government, of God, of mankind or anyone else,” Raimer said.
Raimer said he couldn’t comment about one of the most rampant rumors — that he was removed because he fired a diversity officer married to a top UT system executive.
He thinks he wasn’t the system’s first choice for president, he said.
“I wasn’t even a first line choice to be president,” Raimer said.
Raimer isn’t mad at the medical branch or any of the leadership there, he said.
“UTMB is the best place in the world,” Raimer said.
Raimer’s departure was a shock to many islanders. He was appointed president of the medical branch last year after serving as interim since 2019.
The Daily News had filed numerous requests for documents about Raimer’s departure, all of which the system has contested with the Texas Attorney General.
On Thursday, the system sent The Daily News copies of briefs to the attorney general outlining its arguments for withholding some information.
The briefs don’t explicitly name Raimer, but the context and statements in them strongly imply he was the target of an investigation.
“The target of the investigation resigned, effective immediately Aug. 22, 2022, prior to completion of the investigation but after his attorney was briefed on its preliminary findings and conclusions,” according to the documents.
Raimer resigned Aug. 22.
Raimer said Friday he had seen the preliminary findings, but it told him nothing other than that he’d been terminated. He said he doesn’t know why he was fired.
“The letter said I’ve been fired and there is no report because the report was never completed,” Raimer said.
Raimer still hasn’t seen any results of an investigation, he said Friday.
Raimer at first didn’t speak publicly about the incident purposefully, he said.
“When I did not speak to anybody the first 30 days, that was on purpose because I did not want to say anything that was mistakenly bad about UTMB,” Raimer said.
Raimer still is considered a tenured professor at the medical branch, although he isn’t practicing. He is volunteering his time at a free health clinic.
“I guess that’s what I’ll do as long as they let me do that,” Raimer said.
