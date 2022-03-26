Apollonia Soto was terminated as a Brazoria County probation officer prior to her arrest March 16 on charges of tampering with a government record, Community Supervision and Corrections Department Director Gregory Dillon said. A story in Friday's edition of The Facts contained incorrect information.
A photo caption from the Angleton ISD Transportation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony misidentified Transportation Director Angel Kersten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.