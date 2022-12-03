Another local restaurant staple will be serving its last dish soon.
Since 1984, Luby’s Cafeteria has had a prime location off the highway in Lake Jackson. However, loyal customers and staff will have to say goodbye sometime within the next 30 days as the building and property have been sold.
The group that bought Luby’s corporation did not buy any of the properties. Instead, they leased the Lake Jackson location. It’s a valuable piece of property, associate manager, John Red said.
“The store wasn’t necessarily in need of repairs and remodels and things like that. It wouldn’t have been able to pay the lease that it would have drawn from the sale of the property,” Red said. “We were hoping that it would stay on the market long enough that they would make the real estate company we were working with a really good offer just to unload it, but it ended up selling.”
Taking the place of the cafeteria will be Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a chain owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The chain originated in Louisiana and has locations in Katy and Baytown.
“We knew about three months ago that this place was really interested,” Red said. “We heard the Monday before Thanksgiving that they had made an offer and put a large amount of earnest money down and that that would take about 30 days for the purchase.”
The Lake Jackson location employs 32 staff members and three managers. Luby’s will offer positions in their Houston stores to the Lake Jackson employees, and although it is a drive for him, Red says he wants to stay on with the company.
Red has been with the company since 2007 and at this location since 2012, he said.
“Our upper management tells us that there’s gonna be Luby’s in Lake Jackson again, but I mean it’s not going to be anytime soon,” he said.
The decision had nothing to do with not having enough business, Red said.
“We’re not making enough money to be here in this property at the cost of this property,” Red said. “I don’t know is that the exact figures but it was a multimillion-dollar purchase.”
Red believes the store would have benefited from a remodel to bring in more clientele, but the real factor was that the location didn’t work for their business model, he said.
Luby’s has long-time employees including Linda, their range cook, who’s been at the store since it opened.
“I was telling her it’s pretty fitting that she’s gonna close it down,” Red said.
Employees are bummed about the decision and management decided to wait until after the Thanksgiving holiday to lay the news on them, but Red says there’s a lot of talent on staff.
“We have talented staff here, and it’s a shame, but it’s really a shame that this community is gonna lose it because there’s not really another option when it comes to this type of cooking,” Red said. “The talent we have here, they’re gonna land on their feet.”
Even though it’s not his choice to leave this location, Red says he’s not bitter about owner Calvin Ginn’s decision to sell.
“He’s a great guy, but he’s a successful businessman,” Red said. “They make decisions based on a lot of factors and stuff. He’s been really careful in this.”
He will take good memories from his years at Luby’s with him, Red said.
“I’m gonna look at these this time, this 10 years I’ve been here as some of the best work years,” Red said. “Because if you’re in the food service industry of restaurants, you don’t do it just because. You have to have a passion for it. You have to have a passion for food. You have a passion for serving people.”
It’s going to be difficult to say goodbye to the loyal customers he’s met throughout the years, he said.
“I appreciate them sticking with us this whole time, and I’m gonna miss them,” he said.
