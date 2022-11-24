Even those without family nearby were able to share Thanksgiving dinner with others Thursday.
Those who couldn’t afford to put out a traditional holiday spread didn’t have do without either.
The largest gathering for food and fellowship continued to be the Freeport Superfeast, which saw more than 100 volunteers prepare and serve thousands of free Thanksgiving meals to guests at Freeport Riverplace.
“It’s a great turnout,” Coordinator Deborah Mendek said. “Things are going well. things are kind of like a well-oiled machine.”
It’s her first year in the new role as coordinator of the event the city began in 2010 and is now organized by the Freedom House church. Mendek feels comfortable in the role, being able to interact with the public while also being helpful to those in the kitchen and curating the meals, she said.
Mendek volunteered as part of the kitchen crew for several years and felt isolated at times.
Businesses sponsored some of the tables, designing the settings and putting merchandise on them. Massage therapists, hairdressers, insurance companies and restaurant were among the participants.
“Anybody that wanted to come from the community — whether to decorate a table, individually or as a business — now whether to help cook or clean or serve or anything and anybody that wants to come anybody wants to come and eat, it was open to everybody,” Mendek said.
Those unable to make it to the feast in person signed up for a driver to deliver their food to their house instead. People at the carnival in Lake Jackson called to ask if they could come to pick up boxes.
“I don’t think most of this would be able to happen, and with the community, it couldn’t be a success without the community’s help,” she said.
Freeport resident Rey Gonzales volunteered at Superfeast for the first time, but she is used to feeding the masses. After being part of the Salvation Army and helping feed people through that organization, she formed her own charity, Feeding Hearts, and provides free meals for hundreds of people in Freeport each week.
“One of the girls was like, ‘Hey, I really could use your help,’ so I came,” she said. “I am more than used to cooking for a lot of people who serve and I didn’t mind doing any of that.”
Freeport resident Malcolm Kingman lives on Social Security and doesn’t have the finances to fix his own feast, he said. The Freedom House member has been coming to Superfeast for several years, both for the food and now the fellowship with the pandemic restrictions lifted.
The people who can’t cook for themselves is not limited to those on fixed incomes, Gonzales said.
“I’m watching the demographic of the people change,” she said. “We are going from people that when I was at the Salvation Army and helping with shelter people, homeless, and then versus people that have got automobiles with families are struggling. So I knew when they were doing this, it takes that weight off because people are going to need a place to eat and not just that there are a lot of people that don’t have families, so this kind of takes care of either.”
RiverPlace wasn’t the only place people could get a free holiday meal.
At Kayden’s Tire Shop in Clute, there were multiple white tables from which young baseball and softball players and their families were handing out dinners and desserts provided by the business to thank the community for supporting them.
It was the first-ever Thanksgiving Giveaway for Brazoria County Baseball and Softball Teams, with the Brazoria County Vipers, a countywide youth basketball team.
“We have been in business for 11 years and, of course, Brazoria County has been awesome to us,” Adan Chavez of Kayden’s said. “They’ve been really supportive, as far as our business and it’s a great way for us to give back to them.”
Butter, snickerdoodle, chocolate chip and many other varieties of cookies were scattered along the tables, with iced drinks in a cooler and turkey meals outside the shop.
“Whenever they contacted me, I was all for it. I mean, if I am able to do something and give back, I will,” said TJ Pena, founder and a coach of the Brazoria County Baseball Little League.
Tony Soto, the coach of the Vipers, helped make and bring food as well as pass it out.
“All of us have the same mindset of wanting to give back to the community, so all of us want to help him get back to everybody that gets to us growing up and being local in this area,” Pena said.
Intended to take two hours, a big wave of families poured in about 11 a.m. and the available meals were gone shortly after.
“It was one of those feelings you get when you are excited and excited to see people happy,” Pena said.
Pena considered the event a win for his players.
“For me, it’s to show to our youth that it’s not just sports, not just about going out there and playing baseball, and they don’t see the side that we see as adults,” Pena said.
In Brazoria, Kenjo Kelley of Kenjo’s Barbeque had his batch of holiday giveaways, with 500 plates to give out to the community.
“It came in waves,” he said. “First it started really good and then it got stronger as the hour went on and then people started bringing in bigger families.”
The barbecue aficionado has spent many years in Brazoria County, and this is not his first rodeo with giving out Thanksgiving plates and other free meals.
“We were very blessed. My wife and I feel we should be able to share it with others,” he said.
