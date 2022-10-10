WEST COLUMBIA — Effort and leadership ability were two of many factors that won Precinct 4 Sgt. Tyler Freuensprung the title of Constable Deputy of the Year and only a year after getting promoted in rank.
In late September, the National Constables and Marshals Association Training and Conference in Galveston recognized Precinct 4 Sgt. Tyler Freuensprung's for his efforts in the office.
"I was super surprised," Freuensprung said. "A lot of the other constables, constables' deputies, and marshals that attended have vastly more experience than I do. I've been with the constable's office for about five years, and some have over 20/30 years of experience. So to be selected as constable deputy of the year was a big surprise."
Of the 25 people nominated, Freuensprung leadership ability stood out, said Council Nedd, Vice President of the National Constables and Marshals Association.
"I know some of the good work Tyler has done over the last couple of years, but last year in particular, he moved up in the office fairly quickly, which was one of the things that played a part in this," Nedd said.
Although stunned after getting the award, Freuensprung believes that hard work and long days played a part in receiving the plaque, he said.
"This is my first time getting an award like this," Freuensprung said. "I guess it just goes back to I feel like I give our office and our community 100 percent effort, 100 percent of the time. It doesn't matter days, nights, or weekends. I'm always open to help wherever I can, and I volunteer a good bit of time to help with whatever is going on in the community."
Freuensprung was nominated, but it was a culmination of all his work put together over the span of the past several years that earned him the award, said James Brawner, Precinct 4 Constable and National Constables and Marshals Association President.
"This is a testament to the daily work he puts in the office and for the community," Brawner said. "He stands above others and shows a high level of integrity. This is a great acknowledgment for him and our office to show what kind of officers we have and how we encourage our guys to take that extra step. He goes above and beyond in everything he does is with integrity."
Although the award was new to Freuensprung, Brawner had been awarded Constable of the Year two years ago, and Nedd was awarded last year, Nedd said.
In his five years at the office, Freuensprung quickly filled whatever position and role he was granted and is a leader among his peers, Brawner said.
Freuensprung began his law enforcement career in 2013 with the City of Freeport before moving over to Precinct 4 in 2017. He rose from deputy to corporal and was promoted to sergeant last year.
"He's always been an integral part of the office," Brawner said. "Even before he was a supervisor, he was already a leader among his peers. He just stepped up in the Sgt. position. He's been an outstanding part of our office. His leadership through the office and among his peers put him over the top to receive the award."
As a former classmate of Freuensprung, Nedd saw his leadership beyond the field, he said.
In 2020, Nedd and Freuensprung were a part of a one-year program for the Texas Constable Leadership College at Sam Houston State University, where the two met, Nedd said.
"Tyler is incredibly level-headed, and he shows maturity beyond his years," Nedd said. "He doesn't get rattled, and if there is a problem, he doesn't get worked up about it. He comes up with a solution and makes it happen. All of his co-workers trust him, so they get behind him when he weighs in on a subject. He's calm under pressure, and that's the most impressive thing about him."
Freuensprung plans on using this award to further fuel the fire in his career and personal life.
"I think this award with help me strive to better myself and the community we serve," he said. "This helps reinsure we're going in the right direction."
