Warrant out for Clute shooting suspect By RAVEN WUEBKER raven.wuebker@thefacts.com ravenwuebker Author email Aug 24, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLUTE — A warrant is out for a 30-year-old Bay City woman who is suspected of being involved in a weekend shooting.Adriana James is believed to be who shot a 30-year-old Freeport woman at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Royal Wildewood Apartments, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.The two women were having an argument in the parking lot of the apartment complex when James is believed to have pulled a weapon and shot the victim in the abdomen, Fitch said.“There was a verbal altercation with another woman, who had pulled a weapon and shot our victim with a handgun,” he said.The victim went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. Her condition was listed as stable Sunday, and Fitch could not provide an update to how she is doing, he said.Officers have the entire incident on video and are looking for the suspect, Fitch said.Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police department at 979-265-6194, Fitch said. Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWomen in stable condition after Clute shootingSon accused of man's fatal beatingMelissa Dawn PateColumbia-Brazoria eyes high school overhaulJulie and Ned BaronUpdates for Aug, 18 2022Going downtown gets harder for residentsJeremy Duane "J.D." WilsonManuel J. GarzaLeon Soria Damian Sr. 