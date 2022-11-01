Some people work to achieve accolades and fame. Some work for the joy the job brings. If one is lucky enough, they get both in a lifetime.
Sandra Tidwell Shaw, president and CEO of the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce, officially had her name added to Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame in recognition of her 41 years of service to the community. Her induction took place during Friday’s Brazosport Exporter football game at Hopper Field.
Each year the district honors two outstanding graduates with its selection of Wall of Fame honorees. Brazosport ISD chooses Wall of Fame inductees after a small committee reviews nominations from the community, family or friends of the person or group. A recipient from Brazosport High and one from Brazoswood High are chosen each year. Shaw represents the Brazosport High class of ’64.
The award is given to graduates who display a high level of achievement in their lifetime through contributions of service or leadership. Since 2007, the district has honored 36 graduates including Shaw and Whitehead.
Shaw participated in several clubs, did a lot of dance classes outside of school and regularly contributed to the school newspaper, she said. She built on her service as an adult.
“We moved to Jones Creek when I was about 8 or 9 years old from Houston, and went through Brazosport school district and did several things before I came to work for the chamber in ’77,” Shaw said. “I have had several positions at the chamber until I got president in ’91.”
She only took a few college courses at Brazosport College, and when she learned of an job opening at the chamber, she decided to apply for the job. As she learned to do a little bit of everything especially that first year, it gradually grew to be her profession, she said.
“You learn it step by step,” Shaw said. “There’s different issues that come up every year, and we work on different things every year, so it’s a different job every day. It never gets boring.”
Shaw finds great satisfaction in the work she does, she said.
“First off, I have the best staff in the world. We’re a team here. We all work together,” Shaw said. “And the people that you get to work with in the community, you’re working with the best of the best on our board and our volunteers and our members. They all want the same thing. They want the best thing for the Brazosport area, economically and culturally. And so we’re all headed in the right direction. And so it’s very rewarding.”
Chamber Executive Vice President Donna Moran, who has worked with Shaw for 41 years, believes her friend is deserving of the award given the commitment and passion she has shown for the chamber, she said.
“She has devoted her whole life to this position and to make the Brazosport area a better place for everybody to live and work and serve in their community,” Moran said. “All of our staff usually stay no less than 10 years … so that’s another tribute to her leadership skills because she so motivating to her staff. She always gives us credit for our successes, and she really does motivate us and rewards us for the successes as a whole. And she treats us like family.”
Recognition isn’t new to Shaw. Under her management, the Brazosport Chamber has received 47 state Awards of Excellence over the past 25 years. In 2006, she received the Jane Long Pioneer Spirit Award from the Brazoria County Historical Museum, and the Texas Legislature honored her 20- and 40-year milestones with the chamber. In 1989, then-Sen. Buster Brown honored her as the “Yellow Rose of Texas” governor of Texas for the day, and she has been named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Brazosport Rotary Club.
Although her life revolved around the chamber, Shaw balanced her personal life with her 37-year marriage to Wayne Shaw, and their four sons and eight grandchildren. Her husband, another dedicated community servant, died in 2020.
The one thing she is most proud of is getting the new chamber building in 2006.
“We were in the other building on Highway 332, which was a great building for 30 years, but it was in the wrong place,” Shaw said. “When the new 288 came in, we needed to be at the front door of the community. And so I went to Dow, and talked to them about this property out here that they had, and they were gracious enough to give us the land.”
Shaw led the efforts to raise money for the building because she saw the need in the community, she said.
“It’s great to work for her,” said Edith Fischer, director of tourism at the Brazosport Convention and Visitors Council. “She’s very open to new ideas to make the Brazosport area welcoming to everybody, to people in industry and to new businesses. She has been a great mentor. I’ve been here over 20 years, so I’ve learned a lot from her. She’s a great leader. And she leads by example.”
When Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey called to tell her she’d be receiving the award, the news surprised her, Shaw said.
“I’ve gotten some recognition over the years and some awards over the years, but this one, I will cherish. This is home-based,” Shaw said. “I really, really am honored and humbled to get it.”
Ronje Whitehead, a Brazoswood class of ’98 graduate, will receive the second award at the halftime of the Brazoswood Buccaneer football game on Friday.
