DANBURY — Mayor Melinda Strong defended the city’s initial decision to deny bottled water from the county emergency services due to the city’s “fortunate” water standing.
“The citizens inside city limits were so fortunate we do not have to do a boil water notice right now,” she said. “Brazoria County has no idea how much water the state will release if they release any at all. We said that since we can at least boil our water and that we never lost water pressure during the freeze, it would be nicer for the citizens of Danbury to allow whatever small amount of water they are going get (to be used elsewhere).”
The city received “20 calls” of residents whose pipes burst, BUT the calls came after the decision was made by herself and the utility supervisor, Strong said.
“Why would we want to take bottles of water from citizens outside of Danbury who really needed it?” Strong asked. “There are people in Angleton who have to take showers at the rec center. You have people that have no water at all.”
Visitor Lynette Starr was upset with the city’s decision as Strong defended her position but said Danbury was back in agreement with the county.
“We are trying to help everybody,” Strong said. “I called Mr. Steve Rosa back and I said ‘sir put us down for the water. He doesn’t know if there is going to be any water or when any water is going to come. There is no need to even put together who is going to go pick it up and who is going to pass out because at this point, (no one knows) if they are going to get any water.”
Rosa was emailed for comment but did not respond. County offices were closed Friday due to the recent winter storms.
Councilwoman Heather Martin also updated the council on the progress of the interlocal Section B Drainage Project.
Section B includes the area with the city park and Filipp’s Cafe, Martin said.
“We budgeted to use the drainage district engineer to do the actual planning out of how the project is going to be done,” Martin said. “Instead of using our engineer and paying more, we sat down with the drainage district engineer and talked about going from culvert to culvert which is what he did for the first section of town so we will not be hitting any lines and not going to have to draw 40 to 50 culverts.”
Martin added the project might replace “a few” culverts in the section but all of them are under the “normal driveway and no pavement.”
Martin added that engineers will look over the plans to submit and send physical and electronic copies to council for approval.
Council also relieved the city’s interim utility supervisor Roger Thomas of his duties for “just cause,” Strong said.
“It was a foregone determination,” Martin said.
