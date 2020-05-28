FREEPORT — Confusion over a proposed to set zoning rules for the city’s downtown led Freeport City Council and the Planning and Commission to set a joint meeting.
The meeting Monday should bring all parties to an understanding about an ordinance to create opportunities for an improved Downtown Zoning District, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“There was some confusion on the part of the planning commission,” Kelty said. “Still a question of the boundaries of the district.”
The commission had included title companies and real estate buildings “for liable uses,” along with new businesses, Kelty said. Despite the misunderstanding, the ordinance is in good graces of both entities, he said.
“They are supportive, but it’s more of a procedural issue,” Kelty said.
If approved, the proposed ordinance would unify one set of rules for downtown developments. The city is divided into four districts, each with differing regulations, Kelty said.
No specific zoning exists for downtown Freeport, inhibiting redevelopment projects, Kelty said.
Current zoning requires on-site parking and setback building that cannot be accommodated with many buildings downtown, Kelty said.
Residents will be allowed to ask any questions or comment about the ordinance, which is available to view on the city’s website, Kelty said.
The hearing will be 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
