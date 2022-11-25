As Veterans Day came and went, U.S. military branches are having a harder time attracting the next generation of young adults choosing to serve their country.
The U.S. Army fell short of its 2022 recruitment goal by 25 percent, and recently cut its projection for its total force for this year by 10,000, according to CNBC.
Like all large employers, a tight labor market is a factor, but the health issues of young Americans, including obesity, and misperceptions about serving after 20 years of war, are big issues to overcome, recruiters believe.
The U.S. Army is spending more than ever on technology to replace aging military infrastructure, increasing artificial intelligence and bringing in new fighting machines to replace 1980s tanks on the field of battle.
Memory Strickland, media relations officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, believes many factors go into the lower numbers, with qualifications down, a competitive employment environment and disconnect with society.
The COVID-19 pandemic further limited the ability of recruiters to interact with prospects in person. It also exacerbated academic and physical fitness challenges, limiting the pool of qualified applicants. Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 9 percent decrease in ASVAB scores and increased applicant obesity, Strickland said.
RAISING AWARENESS
Through their research, 75 percent of the young adults know little to nothing about their Army. The branch is overhauling its marketing efforts by increasing its social media presence, creating products tailored to specific markets and continuing its involvement in electronic gaming venues.
The recruiting command continues to leverage the Hometown and Special Recruiter Assistance Programs.
The recruiting command is making concerted efforts to build and leverage relationships with community partners to increase public knowledge of the Army, and the benefits and incentives it offers, she said.
The Future Soldier Preparatory Course launched in August with the objective of better preparing recruits both physically and academically to meet acceptance standards, investing in those with a desire to serve so they can enlist in the Army without lowering current enlistment requirements.
“The Army is taking active measures to overcome these challenges without compromising on our standards for high-quality soldiers, including temporarily increasing the tours of duty for experienced, successful recruiters and adding funding for targeted enlistment bonuses and increased marketing in key areas,” Strickland said. “The Army will continue to develop innovative ideas to build high-quality recruits as an investment in America’s youth.”
GRASSROOTS PROCESS
Army Staff Sgt. Cordell Mitchell, who is assigned to the U.S. Military Recruiting Station in Lake Jackson, has witnessed the downslide of recruitment, and he is not quite sure if he can pin the problem to one issue. All he wants to do is promote others to join.
“First thing we would do, we would sit down and we would go over the applicants and just try to find out what they like to do outside of the Army and if they’re interested in or say on mechanics, stuff,” he said.
After understanding the applicant’s goals, they begin stages of preparing for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery practice test.
The ASVAB is a standardized test that reveals areas of strength and ability in science, math, and language. Taking the test is one of the first steps before enlisting, according to the Army’s official website.
“Once the applicant does well on that test, then we would schedule the real test, and once they get their actual ASVAB score back, that applicant will know basically what job they qualified for,” Mitchell said.
Applicants will then choose the job they want, go through the physical and medical process, and doctors will clear them fit for duty. That is where the actual enlistment process begins.
“From enlistment, they’ll enlist their maps and then they will come back home for anywhere from two to four weeks and then the next time they go back, they’ll ship out to basic training,” he said.
CREATING INTEREST
The big items that make people come over to the recruiting tables usually are money, like bonuses, he said. The jobs that they offer over 150 jobs, bonuses and then college opportunities and a lot of young people use the military to pay for their college.
“Someone who’s already interested in tech and they’ve been coding in high school has often thought that that’s a skill that they can use in the Army,” Mitchell said. “If it’s a person who’s been doing mechanical things or, or welding in high school, and that’s a skill that we can use in the Army as well.”
They also include tuition assistance, which caps at roughly $4,500 a year for college, something Mitchell took advantage of to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
The target age range for new recruits is 18 to 24 years old, but people can join up until 35.
Other changes the Army has made include changing the ASVAB score from 31 to a range of 21 to 30 for a chance to be accepted and find a department.
If the score ranges from 21 to 30, applicants can still go through basic training, but complete a four-week practice course and retake the ASVAB for a higher score.
LOCAL RECRUITMENT
Brazoria County has a track record of strong military recruitment, though county-specific data on whether it also is experiencing struggles for enlistees wasn’t available.
Mitchell believes Brazoria County recruiters benefit from the community’s strong industrial presence. The military can provide training that transitions to an industrial environment, and companies such as Dow Chemical and BASF have programs targeting veterans for job opportunities.
The Army also has opened options like base stabilization and a buddy system, where if a recruit joins with a friend, they will be kept in the same basic camps, and be eligible for two-year contracts and a student loan repayment program.
“Anyone who wants to join already that has some student loans, you can join the Army and will pay them off,” Mitchell said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.