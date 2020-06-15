ANGLETON — If the school day and school year seem longer for Angleton ISD students in 2020-21, it will be because they are.
The school year will start two days earlier than originally planned and school days will have five minutes added to the end of each day, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said. Both are to make up for lost in-person teaching time during the pandemic.
“We’re basically trying to get the minutes in when we believe most kids are going to be in school, as opposed to the morning when we’d count out those tardy,” Edwards said. “And not only does it make up for any lost time during the pandemic now, it’ll also guard against any updates should there be another COVID-19 breakout.”
The district is working on preliminary plans, Edwards said, and intend to have them finalized before the start of the school year.
“We hope the TEA, shortly, will give more clear guidance, and then from there we will develop our plan for the school year,” he said. “We expect to have a detailed plan by the end of July.”
When the school board approved the 2020-21 academic calendar in March, it had a start date of Aug. 19; students now will start the school year Aug. 17, Edwards said. No changes were made to any vacation days or to the last day of school.
The district updated its website to reflect the calendar changes.
School board members in a special meeting last week discussed the schedule change as a proposal to lease its broadband wavelength, Edwards said.
About 20 to 30 years ago, school districts were assigned broadband wavelength as part of a federal effort to push internet out to schools, Edwards said.
“Since then, we have access to fiber, but we still own this wavelength, and the federal government told us that we have to either use it or lease it,” Edwards said.
The board unanimously agreed for QHS to work for the school district, finding companies that wish to lease the wavelength from the school and getting the best prices for the leases.
“Leasing the wavelength will provide revenue for the school,” Edwards said.
The district’s bond program was reviewed Monday, as was the status of a grant through the University of Houston on an administrative intern program.
“We have 10 spaces we chose, filled by educators and teachers,” Edwards said. “The grant allows them to be an intern in our district and it also allows them to get their masters, at no cost.”
The district had 40 or so applicants, Edwards said.
The district’s overall budget will not be approved until August, but discussions Monday included adding to its mental health resources.
“Adding another licensed professional counselor and two licensed social workers will help students deal with the mental-emotional issues especially following the COVID crises,” Edwards said.
