Deciding who had more fun Thursday at the Sweeny Community Library is a toss-up between the kids and the Domino’s employees.
The library hosted three Domino’s workers for a dough party to show local children how to toss pizza dough as part of the Summer Reading Program.
“This is our way of giving back to the community and getting involved,” Domino’s General Manager Moises Ontiveros said. “The kids have fun, we have fun, and maybe something like this will encourage kids to work at Domino’s for their first job.”
To go with their demonstrations, the workers also played a few games with the kids — pizza dough costume contests, dough jump rope and dough basketball being a few. The free one-hour program ended with a free slice of pizza for all those in attendance.
“Stuff like this is great,” said Bethany Garcia, whose two kids joined in the event. “My kids have fun, it’s air conditioned, it’s free, and it gives me something to bring my kids to.”
The Domino’s dough party is among several summer programs the library puts on throughout June and July to increase library traffic and encourage kids to sign up for their summer reading program.
“We are just trying to encourage kids to get out of the house, whether that be to learn about reptiles, watch magic shows or play with pizza dough. We want them to have fun,” Sweeny branch manager Leslie Smith said.
This is not the first time the library has collaborated with a business in the area to entertain kids, and it likely won’t be the last, she said.
“Restaurants have helped us before with things like food for our teen lock-ins and these dough parties, we appreciate it, stuff like this creates community unity.” Smith said.
The Domino’s Dough Party will be repeated at other branch libraries later this month, the next stop being at 11 a.m. July 22 at the Clute Library.
Avery White is a reporter at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.