BRAZORIA — A diverse and appreciative — and hot— crowd welcomed the grand re-opening of the Levi Jordan Plantation. Texas Historical Commission employees were handing out water from under canopies and from golf carts.
Shuttles brought patrons from the Greater Mount Zion Church down the road to the museum and archeological dig site, where key speakers addressed them from a podium at the bottom of their Boardwalk trail during Saturday’s ceremonies.
“I’m just lost for words, but I’m not lost for prayer,” Greater Mount Zion Pastor Roland Hendricks, who provided an invocation, said to murmurs of agreement from the attendees.
“We thank you that history will be restored and we will understand better what happened,” Hendricks said in his prayer.
Understanding was a main point of the speakers at the event, with an emphasis on using the past as a means to forge a better future.
Two men from Galveston made the trek to Brazoria, Sam Collins III and Rodney Ellis. Collins, who has been at the center of multiple historical preservations efforts and has roots in Brazoria, explained why the project was so important to him.
“My fourth great-grandfather, Benjamin Bonner, arrived here in 1852 as a 10-year-old enslaved child,” Collins said. “I found records of his registering to vote August 3, 1867. He was 25 years old. So for me to be a part of this project to help tell a full story of the events and the history of this community is personal.”
The site’s management, headed by Chris Elliott, has made it clear that, while the two-story home that is the centerpiece of the former plantation has been and will continue to be stabilized and renovated, it is not the intended focal point of the site. Instead, they are focusing on the archeological work being done to discover what life was like for the enslaved population of Brazoria County, which was at one time the largest population of African-born people in the United States.
As part of recognizing that population, flowers were placed by visitors in memory of the 144 people who had been held by Jordan during his time on the plantation, before the end of the Civil War. Some of these men and women became employees or sharecropping tenants during the Reconstruction Era.
“Often preservation organizations are interested in renovation of structures,” Collins said. “We take an old structure that needs work on the foundation, you rewire it, replumb it, add new paint and it begins to look pretty again. It begins to become useful again. What we are attempting to do at this site is renovate the narrative.”
It will be telling a more complete story, he said, and related how similar actions in keeping the past alive resulted in the Juneteenth holiday making its way from a local celebration to a state holiday and, now, a national holiday recognized by the Federal government.
Ellis, a former state senator and current Harris County commissioner, echoed Collins’ sentiments.
He related how, during his time in the Texas Senate, he was largely responsible for the state taking possession of the plantation site that would ultimately end up in the hands of the Texas Historical Commission, and how he faced stiff pushback from members of the state’s Black Caucus.
“Andy Sampson came to me and said, ‘Senator, only you, if you want to do this, can do it,’ Ellis said. “It was not your state rep, your great senator from that area. It was this African-American from Houston — this was not in my district — who made the decision to buy this plantation.”
He explained how he convinced his colleagues to allow the passage of the vote as part of a budget that had, until that point, unanimous support.
“I get over here and then my crowd, they’re going to kill it. So I said, ‘Tell you what, let’s get a bus and let’s go down and look at the Levi Jordan Plantation,’” Ellis said. “A couple of things struck me. First of all, how close the slave quarters were to the main house, and it really gave me an appreciation for what we went through.”
He felt that appreciation would spread if more people were exposed to the plantation, he said. His colleagues agreed.
One of the direct descendants of Jordan — which she emphasized to the crowd was pronounced “Juhr-den” — was on hand as a guest. Ginny Raska, who edited the diary of Jordan’s granddaughter Sallie McNeill for publication, serves as treasurer for the Levi Jordan Historical Society.
She talked about how work on the site began through Kenneth Brown of the University of Houston, who began serious scholarly work on the property in the 1980s.
“He needed a location for his students to get experience with digging. He didn’t expect to spend the next 30 or so summers doing excavations on this plantation, but that’s what happened,” Raska said.
“His excavations centered on the area where the enslaved people, and later the tenants lived, and he began to make some exciting discoveries.”
As the guests of honor gathered for an official ribbon-cutting, Ellis helped some children hold oversized scissors and had them take the first crack. Many attempts and several hands were needed to succeed, much like the renovation of the Levi Jordan Plantation.
