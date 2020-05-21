Editor's note: this article has been updated to clarify the recreation center's allowed pool usage.
LAKE JACKSON — The Parks and Recreation Department canceled numerous regular summer activities due to coronavirus, but will move forward with reopening the Lake Jackson Recreation Center with restrictions June 1.
The weights and cardio equipment are spaced 6 feet away from each other, Parks and Recreation Director Jeremy Bubnick said at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The rooms they are in will be scheduled in hour-long blocks for 25 members at a time with 15 minutes between for cleaning and sanitizing, according to city documents.
The leisure pool will be limited to aqua fitness for 15 people at a time and swimming lessons, Bubnick said. There will be no recreational or open swim, he said.
There will be more restrictions and reduced hours. The center will be open 5:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday, for any activities that are still allowed.
Activities with substantial interaction, like open basketball and racquetball, will not be permitted, Bubnick said.
Anyone who does not wish to return to the recreation center can pause, cancel or refund their membership, he said.
Other canceled events or programs include the youth volleyball league, world’s largest swim lesson, ballroom dancing, swim teams, senior recreation days and any parties or pool rentals, Bubnick said.
Council unanimously agreed to the opening with those guidelines in place.
Council also agreed to cancel regular meetings of any boards and commissions for the rest of the calendar year, noting the groups can meet on an as-needed basis. This will likely come up for the Planning Commission, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Mona Schreiber and Allison Holt of Barbie Rhodes Dance Studio asked council permission to have the studio’s 33rd annual dance recital at the plaza of the Lake Jackson Civic Center by July 11 or as soon as the city would permit.
The studio has come up with an extensive plan that would include allowing five audience members per dancer, who would sit in groups spaced away from others; mailing out tickets so there is no money exchanged at the event; asking all attendees to wear masks; and disinfecting seating areas between each performance.
The studio has gone above and beyond with its preparations and looked at every scenario, Bubnick said, but the problem is the state is still restricting groups to 10 people. That is the size of a group the civic center would be allowed to rent to, even though it is not doing rentals right now, he said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has made specific exemptions for things like youth sports with one spectator allowed per child, but he always writes the guidance in a way that is left open to interpretation, Yenne said.
“He has not lifted the 10-people limit,” he said.
While the council agrees dancing is a sport as much as any other, Councilman Gerald Roznovsky said, they are limited by the state’s rules.
Bubnick would hate to say the studio could have a recital then have to take it away, he said.
“We’ve had to cancel weddings, we’ve had to cancel anniversaries,” Bubnick said. “That’s not fun to do.”
If the governor changed the rules, it wouldn’t be necessary to come before council, he said, adding they could just handle the rental through the civic center.
Council ultimately decided it would take no action but await further direction from the state, while not renting out to any other groups on that date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.