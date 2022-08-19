ANGLETON — A proposed bond election worth almost $200 million received positive response in a survey of Angleton ISD residents, solidifying the district’s decision to put it before voters Nov. 8.
The Board of Trustees voted during their meeting Tuesday to put the $196.25 million proposal put together by a Citizens Advisory Committee on the ballot. It includes five core projects, plus additional funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency to allow for possible increases in construction and material costs.
Committee members Teneille Ripple and Rachel Birdwell presented the results of a weeklong survey conducted Aug. 1 through 7 in which 942 qualified voters participated. It included questions about each of the proposed projects to be included in the bond request.
“We met five different times at five different locations and the locations were picked because of their age and so we could tour and have a discussion,” Ripple said. “After meeting we came up with survey questions and presented them to the community. The purpose of the community survey was to seek voter perception to a potential bond issue to improve school district facilities.”
Included in the request will be $50 million to build a seventh elementary school, likely in the Rosharon area, $90 million for a second junior high, $18.25 million for safety and security enhancements across the district; $9.5 million for new furniture for grades 2-5 to better accommodate small group learning; and $12 million for improvements at the elementary and junior high campuses.
Demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities for $9 million and a $7.5 million contingency budget also are in the proposal.
All of the projects could be completed with the lowered 2022-23 property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 of appraised value, which trustees also approved Tuesday night.
Birdwell presented the survey numbers showing each element of the bond received support from at least three-quarters of those polled.
The strongest support came for the safety and security measure, which would include police vehicles, police equipment, district communications systems, fire alarm repair bollards and exterior lighting, with 88.9 percent in favor. Improvements at the elementary campuses and junior high to include carpet replacement, playground repair and other other academic and general facility needs saw 82.9 percent support.
The new elementary to handle about 500 more students expected by the 2025-26 school year had 79.3 percent support, the second junior high to accommodate growth in those grade levels saw 76.9 percent in favor and 77.9 percent were on board with the proposed elementary school furniture upgrades.
The demolition portion, which would provide cover demolishing and removing the old transportation bus yard, repairing the Marshall Memorial, renovating the Marshall building, and renovating usable parts of the old junior high then demolishing and removing areas that are no longer useful received the least support at 74.7 percent.
Of the survey respondents, 40 percent were from 40 to 45 years old and 32.5 percent were between 18 and 39, Ripple said. Those age 55 to 64 accounted for 16.3 percent of respondents and senior citizens made up 15.3 percent, she said. The remainder did not provide an age.
Women dominated the gender of voters at 76.3 percent, with men accounting for 23.7 percent. District employees accounted for 26.5 percent of respondents, Ripple said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.