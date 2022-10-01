ANGLETON — Rep. Randy Weber is hoping to get a RISEE out of Congress.
Weber, R-Friendswood, has introduced the Reinvesting in Shoreline Economies and Ecosystems Act with Houston Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. The intent of the legislation would be to guide funding toward coastal infrastructure and flood resiliency projects.
The bipartisan submission is co-sponsored by two representatives from Atlantic states and is identical in name and content to legislation introduced to the Senate, which has been passed by the National Resources Committee.
“The Texas Gulf Coast is home to millions of people, countless homes and jobs and numerous refineries. The RISEE Act would advance critical restoration and resilience projects to ensure our coastline has the necessary investments to help protect against future storms,” Weber said in a news release. “This is vital for the Gulf Coast region and our nation.”
The way the legislation is written would take revenues from offshore wind leases and production beyond 6 nautical miles and send 50 percent to states within 75 miles of those wind farms. In addition, 37.5 percent would be dedicated to the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund, which would provide grants to coastal communities for infrastructure improvements.
The remaining 12.5 percent would continue to go to the U.S. Treasury, where up until now all of the funds had been sent for “miscellaneous receipts.”
In addition, the bill would amend current laws regarding mineral rights revenues for offshore leases, removing revenue sharing and funding caps, increasing the amount of those revenues that are shared with states and backdate oil and gas leases to allow payments on those established since 2000 rather than 2007, as it currently stands.
It shakes up the division of these revenues in similar fashion with 50 percent going to states, 25 percent going to the Treasury and the remaining 25 percent being split equally between the National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund and the existing Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Interior Department would be tasked with formulating how the revenues would be distributed to states; however, once it is in the hands of the states, they are responsible for its distribution.
“The bill says what projects the funding can go to, but it doesn’t say how the states have to distribute it,” Weber Communication Director Laynee Buckels said.
This means that, should the bill pass, it would be up to Texas’ governor and legislature to get the money into the hands of those whose projects are approved, according to Buckels.
Traditionally, that kind of work has fallen into the hands of the Texas General Land Office, such as with funds received for infrastructure projects which were approved for grants following Hurricane Harvey.
“Based on how all the other funding has gone, it usually goes to the GLO, so that’s what we would assume, but the bill just says what projects could qualify,” Buckels said.
With the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian fresh on the minds of lawmakers, it’s possible the bill could see at least some fast-tracking, given the subject.
“We got word that we could possibly look to it being passed before the next Congress,” which convenes in January, Buckels said. “Since it’s already passed over in the Senate, we’re going to push it here in the House.”
