CLUTE
The Read 20 Book Bus is back in action this summer, bringing the opportunity for continued literacy through the vacation months to Brazosport ISD students.
The Book Bus will drive to different apartment complexes from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 21. The locations, days and times are on the district’s website and Facebook page.
“It’s all summer, and any child can check out books from the bus,” said Brazosport ISD Instructional Resource Coordinator and Lead Librarian Michelle Griffith. “We have books for grades kindergarten through high school and have books for all different age ranges.”
The children can check out two books, and the following week, they can bring the books back to the bus for new ones or turn the books into any Brazosport ISD campus, she said.
“We realized there was a need for getting books out to kids that can’t go to the public library during the summer,” Griffith said. “Summer reading is great, but a lot of our kids don’t have access to our public library, so the bus is meant to help bridge that gap between the public libraries and the school libraries and to increase student access to books over the summer.”
Multiple families visited the book bus Tuesday, including Erika Huff of Lake Jackson and her 13-year-old daughter, Hailey.
“My daughter goes to BISD schools, so we came just to check it out,” Erika Huff said. “She got two books. I think it’s fun for the kids. They can’t go to libraries sometimes, and it’s hard for them to get books at schools, so I think this is neat.”
Bringing her daughter to the Book Bus will keep the teenager’s mind open about reading, she said.
Patrica Hamit of Clute had the same idea when she brought her 6-year-old daughter, Penny, and 9-year-old son, Elliott, to the Costa Verde Apartments to book shop.
“I thought it sounded cool,” she said. “It’s nicer inside than I expected it to be. It looks so cool. I think it’s important for kids that don’t have access to go to a public library to come to the apartments to allow the residents to come.”
The Book Bus began with a 2019 bond that allocated school funds, Griffith said.
“We worked with a group of students to design the bus’ exterior,” she said. “We also worked with a group of students from the business classes to do all of the marketing materials and then the Brazoswood wood shop built all of the shelves for the interior.”
Brazoswood welding students did the desk, seat and lights, she said.
“The entire creation of the bus has been through student groups,” Griffith said. “The BISD librarians worked on the book selection. We have three librarians that will operate the bus. We all know over the months over the summer, when kids don’t have access to books at home, they go through what we refer to as the summer slide, and the gains they made over the school year, they lose over the summer if they don’t continue to read.”
The bus will assist families that might not have transportation to go to a public library or have books in their home, said Director of Early Childhood and Language Acquisition Rita Cundieff.
“The fact we can bring the books to the community is important and is special,” she said. “We also want to encourage the kids to keep reading, and we know during the school year that our teachers expose students to books, and by having the book bus, the community benefits.”
The Book Bus is a joint effort with the meals program that began Monday, Griffith said.
“Along with partnering with the summer meals program, we are also providing literacy opportunities,” she said.
The teachers and librarians work very hard to teach our students how to read and instill a love of reading into the students, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Literacy is the foundation of learning, and the book bus will be extremely helpful in helping provide children access to books,” Massey said. “I’ve had the opportunity to be at the Book Bus several times in our communities this summer. It is heartwarming to see how thrilled and excited the students are to check out the books.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.