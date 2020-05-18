ANGLETON — As Angleton ISD has adjusted to educating virtually, its yearly job fair is also moving online. Officials invite anyone interested in the district to apply, even if their ideal position is not listed.
In a call to “join the A-team," anyone interested in working for Angleton ISD is invited to join the Angleton ISD Virtual Job Fair, starting 8 a.m. today through 4 p.m. Friday, when all material must be submitted, according to the website.
While the job fair dates are set for specific times, people are invited to apply immediately, Human Resources Director Cyndy Pullen said.
“If we have some go-getters, we say hey, go right ahead,” Pullen said. “It was made active Friday, and if people are proactive and would like to apply in advance, they can do that, but starting Monday, we’ll start allowing principals and directors to see the videos.”
To apply, complete and submit an application at the Angleton ISD Human Resources site: angletonisd.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=229. Next, applicants will have to submit a video response to the Angleton ISD Virtual Job Fair site: flipgrid.com/aisdjobfair, or, using the Flipgrid mobile application, with the code “aisdjobfair".
Anyone using a mobile phone or tablet will need to download the free Flipgrid application.
“Flipgrid is something that kids are using these days, so we decided to move forward with that platform,” Angleton ISD Communications Director Hana Chalmers said.
Each position applied for requires a new response. As of Friday, a wide variety of positions are available.
In order to upload a video, applicants must have a Google or Microsoft account, according to the website.
Anyone is invited to apply, Pullen said, even if there isn’t currently a position available that they’d like to apply for.
“In Flipgrid, we added a tab that says ‘District-Wide’ and those applications will go to me or any other person who may review that, and we’ll look at that,” Pullen said. “We want to encourage anybody that’s interested in Angleton ISD to make a video about themselves so even if the position is not open, I would encourage them to make a video in case if something does open up.”
To access the job fair and application process, visit www.angletonisd.net/Page/761.
For any human resources-related questions, contact Administrative Assistant Jeanette Green jhgreen@angletonisd.net.
For any questions related directly to Flipgrid, contact the Flipgrid help center at help.flipgrid.com/hc/en-us or ahamilton@angletonisd.net, allowing 24 hours for email responses.
