ANGLETON — Just months after reviving a popular lunch and night hangout, Shady’s Porch Pub again is closed indefinitely after a kitchen fire.
Co-owner Johnny Williams said Wednesday afternoon he isn’t sure what the plans for the restaurant at 401 E. Mulberry St. will be moving forward considering the amount of damage and lost equipment.
Williams’ phone rang about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to tell him about the fire, but he didn’t answer at the time. He woke up to the news in the morning.
Angleton Fire Chief Scott Myers believes the fire began in the kitchen area, he said. Flames filled the room and broke through the ceiling, he said.
“A call came in shortly after midnight,” Myers said. “When we arrived on scene, EMS was already there, Angleton PD was already there and the assistant chief, Adolph Sembera, was already there.
“When I arrived shortly after, the flames were in the window, and then started through the roof.”
The kitchen is a total loss, with heavy smoke and water damage to the dining room, Myers said. Interior damage includes the wall studs and the roof wrappers; the exterior damage appears to be minimal, he said.
The fire department put out the fire within 40 minutes and remained at Shady’s until about 2:30 a.m. cleaning up, he said.
“The fire department guys showed up and response time was about four and a half minutes, so they had a real quick knock down on it,” Myers said.
Williams is awaiting a phone from the fire investigator for details on the cause of the fire. The restaurant was closed when the fire started; it is routinely closed Monday and Tuesdays.
Lindsey Loggins and Johnny Williams bought and reopened Shady’s back in August after it closed during the pandemic.
Andrew Tineo is a reporter for The Facts, contact him at 979-237-0151.
