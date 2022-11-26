CLUTE — State Secondary Teacher of the Year Chris McLeod just keeps winning, this time on a grant request to recycle plastics for use in a 3D printer.
The Brazoswood High School rocketry instructor submitted an application to the Brazosport ISD Education Foundation’s “Grants for Great Ideas” program seeking funding to turn recycled plastic into 3D printer filament.
The foundation awarded a $12,000 grant to McLeod to buy the extruder, which works by placing small pieces of clean plastic into it that are chopped into granular-sized pieces, he said. The basic cost for one is $15,000, but the district strongly supported the idea and came up with the difference, McLeod said.
“These grains will get put into a hopper and this hopper heats up and it has a screw inside,” McLeod said as he walked through the process. “As it moves through the screw, it’ll heat up and — this is called a nozzle report extruder, and now what comes out is 3D printer filament, and then it spools for us on this side.”
The extruder provides a way to be able to use materials for the 3D machines that are cost-effective and recyclable.
“Normally, when we’re 3D printing, we buy our plastics online,” McLeod said. “We’ll order them and this lets us take that idea, and instead of buying a plastic, it lets us take trash we already have and turn it into that plastic.”
The filament is then used on 3D printers to make all sorts of items, he said.
“A lot of what we do, is we take the prototyping items to the rockets or robots. We’ll make gifts and giveaways, toys and those sorts of things,” McLeod said. “But we also use it to make rocket fuel, like the fuel that powered this world-record rocket is 3D-printed fuel.”
The students can take all kinds of plastic materials, including the pieces of plastic water bottles McLeod showed as samples, that are waste and turn them back into usable filament, he said.
Inside the classroom, McLeod is able to create a lesson that is two-fold, one for engineering rocket fuel and one on helping the environment.
“Waste is something that we kind of forget about, especially when we have thousands of people move through our school district every day,” McLeod said. “This lets us take the idea of what may be waste and turn it into usable plastics for elementaries for junior highs, for anybody who has a 3D printer — we can do that. The other piece we can do is that we can customize plastics to meet our needs, whether it be for rockets for robots, maybe for a planter that needs to be UV resistant. We can take and blend different plastics with trash and turn them into something that’s brand new.”
McLeod hopes to create an inner-campus relationship by partnering with student councils in schools to start collecting and redistributing plastic as filament.
The STEM students will be the ones who actually operate the machines and create the filament, McLeod said.
He is working with seniors to make using the filament extruder their pet project, so they will spend a couple of hours a day learning the conditions and settings and learning to work with the recycled plastics, McLeod said.
Elias Gomez, a senior in his third year of rocketry classes, was one of McLeod’s first students to put his hands on the machine, he said.
McLeod left it in their hands by taking the machine out the box and putting it on the table and telling the students to go ahead and figure out how to work it, Gomez said.
“So in my spare time, the first day I started actually working on it, I think I got home from school around 4 p.m. and I went to sleep like 11ish just watching YouTube videos on how they got it running and reading some forms that the Filabot company put out. And then the next day I just started,” Gomez said.
It took several tries and some failures, but Gomez was elated once he figured out how to make a usable filament on his own, he said.
“The thing that motivates me the most is that the McLeod gives us a lot of access to a lot of equipment, a lot of tools and everything, but he doesn’t just teach,” Gomez said. “He’s like you can touch all of this; run it yourself. So I get a better understanding of everything I touch instead of waiting for him to tell me.”
Gomez who wants to pursue engineering at Texas A&M says its a privilege to have access to a machine of this caliber after he researched and learned that they use the same types of machines at NASA Space Center, he said.
“I was like ‘wow,’ I’m actually touching machines that multi-million dollar organizations are using that I didn’t think was possible.”
3D printers are more affordable than ever, McLeod said.
“Now you can have one in your house for $100. And so one of the things we try to do is keep up with that rate of change in STEM fields and stem technologies,” McLeod said. “And something like this recycling center gives students those kind of mindsets. How do I apply this idea to a new concept, to a new product, to a new process?”
