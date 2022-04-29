Lake Jackson City Council Position 2 candidate Vinay Singhania's name was misspelled in a story in Thursday's edition of The Facts.
Correction for April 27 issue
gaylamurphy
- State leaders laud Bonnen; college dedicates building in his honor
- Loved ones lost to crime memorialized at annual vigil
- ELECTION Q&A: Long-time business owner runs against business administrator for Danbury Mayor
- ELECTION Q&A: New faces look to secure Angleton votes
- Jansky, Owens lead Lady Bucs to area round
- Alvin educator accused of improper relationship
- Athletes compete for state berth
- Adkins chosen president of school board association
