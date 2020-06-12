ANGLETON — Creation of the Greystone Public Improvement District will allow the subdivision’s developer to recover the costs of building in the city, Angleton officials said after approving the arrangement.
“The public improvement district is essentially a tax on the home for the builders to fund the neighborhood utilities,” City Manager Chris Whittaker said Wednesday.
The purpose of creating the district, which is similar to a municipal utility district, is public improvement, Angleton Mayor Jason Perez said during the council meeting Tuesday.
The district covers 38 acres and includes 111 lots, according to meeting documents.
“It’s on the Valderas boundary by Remington and Brushy Bayou,” Perez said.
The developer will make improvements including water, sewage, drainage, paving and landscaping, documents state. The estimated cost of the improvements to be reimbursed over the life of the district is $3.65 million, according to the documents.
The district assessment is estimated to be $987 per lot per year, which equates to a 34-cent tax rate on a $290,000 home, Perez said.
“It’ll be an assessment charge to each lot, and the city will collect it, and we, in turn, give it to the developer,” Perez said.
The project will improve housing opportunities for the city, Whittaker said.
“Overall, we are happy to do all of the public hearings and move these projects along for citywide growth,” Whittaker said.
Angleton also followed other cities, including Lake Jackson and Oyster Creek, in voting to approve Brazosport Water Authority’s issuance of $15 million worth of bonds for a Harris Reservoir expansion, Whittaker said.
Council responded to resident concerns for internet access and broadband. NewWave currently dominates the market as the biggest provider in Southern Brazoria County, Whittaker said.
“We want to understand why concerns were not being met,” Whittaker said. “It’s also a broader discussion on why the cities are concerned with not having internet access.”
One option is putting WiFi in the public parks, Whittaker said.
“And I think that’s one of the many ways we can improve internet access in Angleton,” Whittaker said.
“We’re still working out how to move forward.”
NewWave representative Tim Beasly urged anyone to call him directly to report outages in service, adding if he doesn’t answer, someone trusted will assist.
“Feel free to call 1-888-863-9928,” Beasly said.
NewWave addressed issues better recently than it had before, Whittaker said.
“They have done some technology upgrades in service based on new workload and account activity,” Whittaker said. “It’s our understanding that they’ve been better working to address all issues.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.