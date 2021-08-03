CLUTE — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after an accident on a ride at the Great Texas Mosquito Festival.
Clute EMS were called after an accident occurred on a ride at the festival, City Manager CJ Snipes said. The ride was immediately reviewed and inspected but did not appear to be defective, he said.
