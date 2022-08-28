ANGLETON — The community came out to see the new Career and Technical Education building at Angleton High School and were treated to a bustling afternoon that showed just what capabilities the new part of the campus has to offer.
Superintendent Phil Edwards stood under a large screen depicting students engaged in a multitude of activities in the first week of school and issued dozens of appreciative thank-yous to the staff involved at the official grand opening and ribbon cutting.
“We are so glad and just, frankly, surprised and overwhelmed by the turnout today,” Edwards said.
“Our CTE facility provides state-of-the-art facilities that will provide real world experiences for our students,” he said. In addition to training, he said the most important thing was that it would “allow them to have jobs that will earn real money that will provide for them and their families of the future.”
The facility is seating 500 students every class period per day, and Edwards said 95 percent of students were taking a CTE class. To house those students, it hosts 27 classrooms, 20 labs, a bistro, a pet-grooming facility, a mock courtroom and a jail cell, among other amenities.
Edwards received a round of applause when he said the whole thing had come in on time and $2 million under budget. For those who came out, culinary students offered a variety of prepared foods, including hot wings and banana pudding while the town, along with elected officials from the county, toured the new classrooms and spoke to the educators.
One of the rooms attracting lots of visitors was the robotics lab, where a wheeled automaton was zipping around a carpet, lining up and launching balls into a hole in a piece of plywood set up like a table.
It’s a project of the school’s robotics team, and the lab in which they’re working on it is just one example of the improved facilities for students with lots of room to work and a row of 3D printers fabricating parts.
Benjamin Ashby, the team’s coach and a teacher for the district, was showing around parents and possible future members.
“We just spent a lot of time setting it up before school started. We actually moved from the junior high and transferred a lot of our equipment over,” Ashby said, showing off "legacy robots" from years past that had been lined up against the wall.
He showed off the printers with a smile on his face.
“We’re really looking forward to taking advantage of these because we only had one working printer last year,” Ashby said. “But we’ve made some improvements.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates more than 7 million jobs across the country are currently open which don’t require a four-year degree. Angleton is looking to help students who want to go into those skilled positions as a career or a step forward into further education.
The center doesn’t just focus on giving students a look at traditional craftsman positions like welding, but other traditional fields like the culinary arts, graphic design and animation. It also allows for a focus on such widely varied subjects as cosmetology, health sciences, criminal justice and business.
CTE Director Roy Gardner said the purpose of the new facility was to prepare students to be productive directly out of high school, regardless of the direction they choose the follow. A lot of that revolves around giving students an opportunity to graduate with full certification.
“So when a student leaves Angleton, they have choices. If they get their certification before they leave, they can go to work or they can get their certification and they can go to community college or junior college or trade school, or they can get their certification and go to a four-year university and keep going,” Gardner said. “Our job here is to prepare them for that next level and make it better for them.”
Gardner said Angleton got everything it was looking for with the facility and everything he’d personally hoped to implement.
“Whatever you see in industry, we ought to be able to match it here,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it. Not only did I get everything I wanted, we got everything we wanted and it’s up to par with what’s out there in industry and business.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.