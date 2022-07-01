FREEPORT — A federal agency has given Freeport LNG a list of actions it must take before it can return to normal operations after an explosion at its site June 8.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a notice of a Proposed Safety Order to the company Thursday afternoon. While the agency has not found a root cause for the explosion and subsequent fire, it points to the failure of an overpressurized valve in a pipe rack near the site’s storage tanks as triggering the event.
“After evaluating the preceding preliminary findings of fact and considering the hazardous nature of the product, the temperature and pressure conditions required by the process … it appears that continued operation of Freeport’s LNG export facility without corrective measures may pose an integrity risk to public safety, property, or the environment,” the notice reads.
Among the required measures Freeport LNG must take are:
Hire an independent third party to evaluate and assess correction measures within 30 days;
Complete a Root Cause Failure Analysis within 60 days that contains all factors contributing to the explosion and any lessons learned;
Schedule an inspection that assesses all piping, pipe supports, steel pipe racks, cables and cable trays, valves, instruments, fire and gas detection and fire suppression systems;
Have the third party look over the operating procedures within 30 days and submit an evaluation of the LNG storage tanks;
Have the third party review control system procedures within 30 days;
Assess personnel qualifications and training, including training programs for all operations, maintenance and supervisory personnel, within 60 days;
Create a remedial work plan to include evaluations of operating procedures, testing and inspecting procedures of the control system within 30 days;
Send monthly reports to include an analysis of all available data and progress of actions being undertaken.
The company addressed the contents of the notice and emphasized its commitment to safety in a news release Thursday.
“Freeport LNG acknowledges the Notice of Proposed Safety Order issued today by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration,” Freeport LNG Director of Corporate Communications Heather Browne said. “Safety has always been and will continue to be the highest priority for Freeport LNG.”
The notice prohibits Freeport LNG from returning to normal operations without permission from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration director. Freeport LNG’s timeline aims for a return to normal by year’s end.
“Currently, it is estimated that the resumption of partial liquefaction operations will be early October 2022,” Browne said. “With the commencement of such operations, we expect to be able to deliver substantially all base load production volumes. At this time, we continue to target year-end for a return to full production.”
