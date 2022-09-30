LAKE JACKSON
Two arrangements of colorful displays, one showcasing Hispanic pride and the other bright watercolors of a local artist, will welcome visitors for a short time at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum.
In the upstairs area of the museum, four Hispanic heroes connected to Brazoria County are recognized for their work.
Running through mid-October, it is one of two temporary exhibits in the two story building honoring people and events of the area’s past.
Katelyn Landry, the museum’s program and education coordinator, wanted to keep the panels as local as she could. The newspaper cutouts show the history and geography of Texas with its predominantly Hispanic and Spanish colonies for several centuries.
“The impact that they made on people is what really got to me,” Landry said.
She also wanted to address the growth of education for Hispanics locally, in Texas and the United States.
As she dug through archives, Landry saw the evolution of bilingual education and the efforts being made to send more Hispanic students to college, Landry said.
Gina Aguirre Adams, founder and president of the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, is one of the four local figures recognized in the exhibit, joined by Teresa Arroyo, the late Lucilla Longoria Henderson and Dr. Jose Figueroa.
“Latinos have to have a seat at the table. If you’re not at the table, you’re the menu,” a quote on Adams’ display reads.
Arroyo was the first Hispanic woman to earn the rank of master gunnery sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. The 1992 Brazosport High School graduate is among those recognized on the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame.
Henderson, who died in 2019, was an active civic leader and one of the first women to join the Brazosport Rotary Club in 1987. She also served as a Brazosport College regent and rose to vice president of Community and Business Engagement at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union.
Figueroa, another alumni of Brazosport ISD, is an assistant professor at the Harvard Medical School.
“It’s pretty prestigious to start from a somewhat small community and school districts like Brazosport,” Landry said.
Adams received an email from the museum just a week before Hispanic Heritage Month began telling her she would be represented.
“I was just surprised they asked me, and I told them I was really honored that they would consider me to be one of those home county’s heroes,” Adams said.
Hispanic Heritage Month is just a good way to be able to promote Hispanics who contribute to local communities, Adams said.
“A lot of the time, we don’t like to get recognized for the great things that we do in our communities, we just do it,” she said.
Her parents asked her to come visit the exhibit. It was the first time Adams had been to the museum.
During her tour, she spotted an older Hispanic man who noticed her at the ribbon cutting.
“He said, ‘I just had to come and see it,’ so he was very proud and he said, ‘You’re my hero. I’m very proud of everything that you’re doing for our Latino community,’” Adams said.
She read about the other three hometown heroes. She is proud to be one of the four represented among them.
“I’m honored to be able to tell my story,” she said. “I think this hopefully is gonna be the start of something new every year. And I’m hoping that every year they do recognize other Hispanic leaders,” Adams said.
Adams will be present again Oct. 14 for the closing ceremony of the exhibit.
Each hero had their own biography with accolades which included personal quotes about what it meant to be Hispanic or latino.
Hispanic heritage is important to Landry, because of her background being Mexican-American.
“HIspanic heritage has always been important to me personally, in the communities I’ve grown up in,” Landry said “And so I wanted to sort of give an outlet for this community to celebrate that in a public space, where they feel recognized for the really deep history and culture that’s in this area.”
SCENES OF BRAZORIA HISTORY
Six three-sided display boards showing sections of variant designs and types of paintings highlight the works of a man who was more than an artist.
Don Hutson began his art while serving in the Air Force. He started work on posters, drawing sketches of officers and commercial-type art.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Trinity University, Dow Chemical hired him as a draftsman. He eventually grew into an illustrator and writer for Dow’s research group.
Alongside those, he designed and created displays for the DOW Research center and the booths at the Brazoria County Fair, where he more times than not won first place for his achievements. He died in 1988 at age 59.
Angel Villarreal, curator for the museum, helped set up the exhibit featuring Hutson’s works. The museum retrieved some of his work through donations, including one by William Howard, a member of the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science.
Hutson’s favorite medium to work in was watercolor, as seen in one of the display paintings. He also did cartoons, sketches and plantation paintings.
One of his paintings, an Abner Jackson plantation home in Lake Jackson is featured in the Archaeological Investigations display at the Levi Jordan Plantation State Historic Site in Brazoria?
“It’s just a good time because we were able to really look at our collections and see, we have a number of his works,” said Lindsay Scoville, executive director of Lake Jackson Historical Association. “A lot of other people have either studied under him or have his paintings, and so we just kind of got to talk to them about it.”
The museum attempts to do a couple of temporary exhibits each year to bring a new display to visitors, mixing up displays from local artists and traveling exhibits.
“There was definitely interest in the community,” Scoville said. “So it was a good time to put this exhibit together, and showcase it for the community who has really interacted with him for many, many years while he was alive and loved his work.”
The exhibit opened Sept. 20 and will remain in place until Nov. 12.
