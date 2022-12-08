FREEPORT — A water line repair has been finished for the city, but it will cause some Freeport residents to be under a boil water notice for the indefinite future.
The cause was trouble with a pipe that has required intermittent shutdowns over the last two days.
“There’s a 12-inch line that services the Bridge Harbor area along Highway 332,” City Manager Tim Kelty said. “It had a major leak yesterday and they got the section replaced and got the water reenergized, but it was still leaking slightly, so they had to go back in and replace the fitting this morning.”
Service was restored Tuesday night before being interrupted again Wednesday morning. The repairs should be finished, Kelty said.
However, because the pressure dropped below the state-required level, a boil notice has been issued for Bridge Harbor and affected nearby water lines along the highway, between the subdivision and the Buc-ee’s convenience store.
The requirement will be in place until Freeport receives the all-clear from the state after submitting water samples.
“We will be sending out notice when it is safe to not boil your water,” Kelty said. “I would anticipate that it isn’t going to be more than 48 hours.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
