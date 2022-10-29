SWEENY— The rapid response of Sweeny Fire Department volunteers prevented a garage fire from reaching the adjacent home, officials said.
The fledgling flames were reported just after noon Thursday at the corner of East Ashley Wilson Road and North Hackberry Street.
“The department responded with an engine and a total of eight firefighters,” Sweeny Fire and Rescue spokesman Doug Lamson said.
No firefighters or residents were injured, he said.
Because they quickly put out the fire, the home had only a small amount of smoke damage, he said.
“Most of the garage is salvageable,” Lamson said.
County fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, he said.
Mostly, he says that the department benefited from how many responders they were able to muster on short notice.
“We were lucky because it’s an all-volunteer fire department and at noontime on a work day, having eight firefighters respond was incredible,” Lamson said. “A lot of times in that kind of a situation, they only have two or three because of work schedules.”
While Sweeny firefighters put out the flames, members of the Old Ocean and Wild Peach departments arrived at the scene soon after. They helped with necessary duties after the fact, such as helping to remove the excess heat and smoke from the building, otherwise known as salvage and overhaul.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
